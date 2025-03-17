IPL 2025: PCB sends legal notice to Corbin Bosch after signing with Mumbai Indians; Here's why

The PCB has served Corbin Bosch a legal notice after he signed with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

IPL 2025: South Africa right-arm seamer Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allegedly breaching his contractual obligations.

The 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments, the PCB said in a release.

Corbin Bosch signed by Mumbai Indians as replacement for Lizaad Williams

The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter, the release added.

Earlier this month, Corbin Bosch was named the replacement for injured right-arm seamer Lizaad Williams for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

"South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2025 due to an injury, and Mumbai Indians have signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement," IPL said in a release.

Also read: IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Chetan Sakariya as Umran Malik's replacement for the season

Corbin Bosch's T20 cricket career

Bosch is yet to make his IPL debut and has previously been a part of Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player in 2022, coming in as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The 30-year-old is familiar with the MI franchise, considering he played for their title-winning SA20 side, MI Cape Town, in February earlier this year.

He scythed 11 scalps in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68 in MICT's journey to the franchise's maiden SA20 title. Bosch will relink with his national and SA20 team-mate Ryan Rickelton at Mumbai Indians.

Overall, the experienced all-rounder has featured in 86 T20s, taking 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38 and amassing 663 runs at a strike rate of 113.33. 

Also read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli provides MAJOR hint at his international retirement ahead of the season

