IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Chetan Sakariya as Umran Malik's replacement for the season

Umran Malik has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to injury and Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Chetan Sakariya as his replacement.

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in Chetan Sakariya as Umran Malik's replacement for the season HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) brought in left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for speedster Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Umran Malik is ruled out of the season due to an injury, as per the IPL media release.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.Umran Malik is ruled out of the season due to an injury." IPL stated in a press release. 

Also read: "Chennai Super Kings will do very well in the IPL 2025": Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same. He has joined the Knight Riders squad for Rs. 75 Lakh.

The team is set to kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens. They aim to defend their title and add another glorious chapter to their legacy.

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

Also read: IPL 2025: Nitish Reddy clears fitness test; Set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp ahead of the season

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

IPL 2025: PCB sends legal notice to Corbin Bosch after signing with Mumbai Indians; Here's why

IPL 2025: PCB sends legal notice to Corbin Bosch after signing with Mumbai Indians; Here's why

IMLT20 Final: Yuvraj involved in a heated argument with Best during India vs West Indies title clash (WATCH) HRD

IMLT20 Final: Yuvraj involved in a heated argument with Best during India vs West Indies title clash (WATCH)

NBA: 5 Defining Moments of JJ Redicks Coaching Career

NBA: 5 Defining Moments of JJ Redick’s Coaching Career

NBA: Steve Kerrs 5 Greatest Games as a Player

NBA: Steve Kerr’s 5 Greatest Games as a Player

Recent Stories

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43 NTI

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon