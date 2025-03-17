Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid nearly Rs 400 crore in taxes over a span of five years, from February 2020 to February 2025. According to Secretary Champat Rai, Rs 270 crore was contributed as GST, while Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax categories.

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years champat rai anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has contributed approximately Rs 400 crore in taxes to the government over the past five years, according to the trust's secretary, Champat Rai. This amount was paid between February 5, 2020, and February 5, 2025. Of the total, Rs 270 crore was paid as Goods and Services Tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore covered other tax liabilities.

Rai also highlighted the substantial increase in pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhya, which has, in turn, created numerous job opportunities for local residents. He noted that during the Maha Kumbh event alone, 1.26 crore devotees visited Ayodhya. Over the past year, the city has welcomed a total of 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore specifically coming to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formed to manage Ram Mandir construction

Established in 2020, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was created to manage the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment that cleared the way for building the temple.

The consecration ceremony, known as Pran Pratishtha, was held on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals, which were attended by prominent religious leaders, political dignitaries, and notable figures from all over India.

Built on the site considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the temple has rapidly become a significant spiritual and cultural destination, attracting millions of devotees. According to Champat Rai, the trust’s secretary, its financial operations are routinely audited by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Ayodhya Ram temple museum to open for devotees in a year: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

BREAKING: Amritsar Temple grenade attack: Main accused, Gursidak, killed in police encounter shk

Amritsar Temple grenade attack: Main accused, Gursidak, killed in police encounter after fire exchange

Serene Bengaluru of the Past: Rare MG Road photograph from 1950 stuns netizens; reminds of a simpler time anr

Serene Bengaluru of the Past: Rare MG Road photograph from 1950 stuns netizens; reminds of a simpler time

'Another round, another round': Vadodara deadly crash accused was influenced by Danish film shk

'Another round, another round': Vadodara deadly crash accused was influenced by Danish film

Recent Stories

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Rohit Sharma enjoys blissful Maldives vacation with family - PHOTOS NTI

Rohit Sharma enjoys blissful Maldives vacation with family – PHOTOS

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon