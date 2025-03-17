Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

Read Full Article

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has contributed approximately Rs 400 crore in taxes to the government over the past five years, according to the trust's secretary, Champat Rai. This amount was paid between February 5, 2020, and February 5, 2025. Of the total, Rs 270 crore was paid as Goods and Services Tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore covered other tax liabilities.

Rai also highlighted the substantial increase in pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhya, which has, in turn, created numerous job opportunities for local residents. He noted that during the Maha Kumbh event alone, 1.26 crore devotees visited Ayodhya. Over the past year, the city has welcomed a total of 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore specifically coming to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formed to manage Ram Mandir construction

Established in 2020, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was created to manage the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court’s 2019 judgment that cleared the way for building the temple.

The consecration ceremony, known as Pran Pratishtha, was held on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals, which were attended by prominent religious leaders, political dignitaries, and notable figures from all over India.

Built on the site considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the temple has rapidly become a significant spiritual and cultural destination, attracting millions of devotees. According to Champat Rai, the trust’s secretary, its financial operations are routinely audited by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

