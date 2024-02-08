Thiago Silva's wife issues public apology for her outburst aimed at Chelsea manager Pochettino

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thiago Silva's wife, Belle, has issued a public apology after her social media comments calling for Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal stirred controversy following Chelsea's defeat to Wolves. Belle's remarks, posted on her X account, urged Chelsea's ownership to consider a managerial change in the aftermath of the team's 4-2 loss against Wolves.

    “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late," she said.

    The situation took a turn when Thiago Silva, the veteran defender, engaged in a private conversation with manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding Belle's comments. Pochettino, while acknowledging the meeting, emphasized the strength of his relationship with Silva, stating it to be "excellent".

    Belle has since expressed regret for her comments, attributing her passion as a Chelsea fan to the outburst. In a follow-up post on X, she clarified that her intentions were driven by a desire for the team's success, acknowledging the impact her words had caused.

    Also read: FA Cup: Chelsea sees Fernandez shine bright in 3-1 win over Aston Villa in FA Cup; WATCH sublime free-kick

    “I’m sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact. I’m passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I’m saddened by defeats. We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea!!” she said.

    Chelsea, meanwhile, bounced back from the setback with a convincing victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup, showcasing resilience and determination on the field. The win secured their spot in the next round of the tournament, where they are set to face Leeds United on 29th February.

    As Chelsea navigates through a turbulent period both on and off the pitch, the incident highlights the intensity of fan emotions and the delicate balance between support and scrutiny in the world of professional football. With the FA Cup journey continuing and critical fixtures ahead, Chelsea's unity and focus will be crucial in their pursuit of success this season.

