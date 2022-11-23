Supporters exulted as Pep Guardiola inks new 2-year deal with Manchester City until 2025

Pep Guardiola's incredible journey with Manchester City is all set to continue, as he has signed a two-year contract extension with the club. Supporters are delighted as he prepares to stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

Reigning English champion Manchester City has some good news amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Head coach Pep Guardiola is all set to stay at the club until 2025, having penned a new two-year deal. Since joining the Cityzens in 2016, he has tasted tremendous success, including four English Premier League (EPL) and EFL Cup titles and an FA Cup title. Although he is yet to taste the UEFA Champions League (UCL) success with the side, having signed Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland this season, supporters believe that it was the final puzzle before the club wins the prized tournament.

After signing the extension, Guardiola told City, "I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years. I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best possible."

"I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years and will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable. From day one, I felt something special being here. I could not be in a better place. I still feel there is more we can achieve together, which is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies," concluded Guardiola.