Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury

    Karim Benzema sustained a knock in the first half of Real Madrid's Champions League defence against Celtic on Tuesday night.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

    In a setback for Real Madrid, captain Karim Benzema will be out of action for at least three weeks after picking up an injury in the right thigh during Los Blancos' win over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    Benzema sustained a knock in the first half of Real Madrid's Champions League defence against Celtic that he could not recover from. A few minutes later, Eden Hazard replaced the leading scorer from the previous campaign, and the Frenchman headed straight down the tunnel.

    Earlier today, Real Madrid confirmed that "he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle and an overload on the quadriceps, both in the right thigh". 

    Given the seriousness of the injury, it is impossible to predict when Benzema will return. According to a L’Équipe report, the Real Madrid captain will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

    This means the Ballon d'Or 2022 contender could miss the upcoming international break at the end of the month, as well as the Madrid derby against Atlético on September 18. France coach Didier Deschamps will announce his squad to face Austria and Denmark next Thursday afternoon.

    Benzema will miss Sunday's game against Mallorca and the Champions League matchup against RB Leipzig the following week. The encounter against Osasuna on October 2 is when the Frenchman is anticipated to return.

