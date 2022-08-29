Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid star Karim Benzema breaks his silence on this year's Ballon d'Or hopes

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    Prolific striker Karim Benzema, who scored 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid last season, has been considered the favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Read on to know what the Frenchman had to say about his chances of winning the coveted trophy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was the hero, scoring twice in stoppage time to give the Los Blancos a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Espanyol in the 88th and 89th minutes, respectively. The 34-year-old striker is expected to continue this prolific run and win laurels after bagging the UEFA men's player of the year award. The Ballon d'Or is likely to follow in October before the Frenchman heads to Qatar for the World Cup 2022, intending to complete a truly remarkable career renaissance.

    Also read: 'Football is lucky to see Karim Benzema play': Real Madrid boss Ancelotti's epic one-liner wins hearts

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Benzema, who turns 35 the day after the World Cup final in December, was once a pariah barred from the France team for five and a half years due to his role in a blackmail issue involving a sex tape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The Lyon native was found guilty late last year and received a 75,000 euro fine in addition to a one-year suspended prison sentence. He chose not to appeal his conviction in June because he wanted to move on and keep the attention on football.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last season, Benzema scored an incredible 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid, including 27 in La Liga, finishing the year as the league's leading scorer by a wide margin. However, he was at his best in the Champions League, where he also led the league in scoring with 15 goals in just 12 games played. Carlo Ancelotti's team scored five goals in the group stage, with Benzema wearing the captain's armband, but the best goals came in the knockout stages.

    Also read: Man City's Erling Haaland reveals he aspires to be like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the dramatic comeback triumph over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16, Benzema scored a magnificent hat-trick in 17 minutes of the second half. The Frenchman added another goal away to Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinal. The talisman scored three more goals throughout both legs of the semifinal against Manchester City, including an extra-time penalty kick in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu that guaranteed Real Madrid's place in the championship game. It was also his extra-time goal in the return leg of that match that prevented a Chelsea comeback.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With Vinicius Junior scoring the lone goal in Real Madrid's final against Liverpool at Stade de France and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois playing brilliantly at the other end, he did not stand out during the actual championship game. Although Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City were nominated for the UEFA award, the winner was almost certainly going to be Benzema.

    Also read: Who will win Ballon d'Or 2022? PSG star Kylian Mbappe reveals top 3 potential winners

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Next, Benzema would be aiming to bag the Ballon d'Or before turning his attention to the World Cup, which he could not win with France in 2018 due to his protracted international exile. Speaking to L’Équipe's channel in the wake of the Champions League group stage draw and his UEFA Men's Player of the Year award win, Karim Benzema notably spoke about his Ballon d'Or hopes for this year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We'll see what happens. We'll wait for the votes to come in. It's been a dream since I was little. I'm not too far away now. We'll see what happens," the Real Madrid captain stated. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on October 17 at Paris’ Théâtre du Châtelet. The final 30-man shortlist was revealed earlier this month, with Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi missing out.

    Also read: Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star fails to bag Ballon d'Or nomination for 1st time in 17 years

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Three compatriots join Benzema for Ballon d'Or glory i.e. Christopher Nkunku, Kylian Mbappe, and Mike Maignan. The PSG star is also the sole representative from Ligue 1, with Brazilian forward Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma dropping out from last year's list. Nuno Mendes has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh most unsafe for senior citizens; Chhattisgarh in 2nd says NCRB: Check details AJR

    Madhya Pradesh most unsafe for senior citizens; Chhattisgarh in 2nd says NCRB: Check details

    Akshar Yoga Research Centre sets Guinness World Record with 285 participants in Bow pose RBA

    Akshar Yoga Research Centre sets Guinness World Record with 285 participants in Bow pose

    Onam 2022: Kerala government employees to receive Rs 4,000 as festival bonus - adt

    Onam 2022: Kerala government employees to receive Rs 4,000 as festival bonus

    football Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Manchester United icon to Chelsea again snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Has Jorge Mendes offered Man United icon to Chelsea again?

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know - adt

    Reliance Industries AGM 2022: Akash Ambani announces launch of JioAirFiber; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon