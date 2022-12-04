Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: What did Cristiano Ronaldo tell Piers Morgan after leaving Manchester United

    Days after Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United terminated the legendary striker's contract by mutual consent, sparking a massive outburst among football enthusiasts.

    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 12:15 AM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan created shockwaves in the world of football last month. The Portuguese talisman claimed he felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United, spoke about his equation with Erik ten Hag, the dismal state of affairs at the club following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure and more. The interview, which created a stir in the corridors of Old Trafford, eventually led to the termination of the 37-year-old's contract by mutual consent.

    Also read: Ronaldo, Man United part ways: Fans reminisce Peter Drury's poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return

    Days after his second homecoming at Manchester United ended, Piers Morgan revealed the messages he exchanged with Ronaldo following his Old Trafford exit. In an interview with The Telegraph, Morgan revealed that he used a GIF of a famous movie scene to react to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure from United. 

    "I texted Cristiano with a GIF of William Wallace in Braveheart shouting: 'Freedom!'" Morgan stated. "He thought it was a perfect summary of how he felt," added the journalist.

    "'Free as a bird' was his (Ronaldo's) response," revealed Morgan.

    The TV presenter also spoke about Ronaldo's future after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with the player a free agent now.

    "He thinks if he does well at this World Cup, he'll get what he really wants. Which is a Champions League club to extend his trophy cabinet and his legacy," Morgan continued.

    "It's not about money at this stage of his career. It's about a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies," he concluded.

    Also read: Revealed: What does Cristiano Ronaldo truly think about arch-rival Lionel Messi

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 12:15 AM IST
