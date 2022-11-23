Ronaldo, Man United part ways: Fans recall Peter Drury's poetic commentary on his Old Trafford return

Moments after Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has mutually parted ways with the club, supporters of the Red Devils recalled iconic commentator Peter Drury's poetic introduction to the Portuguese talisman on his return to Old Trafford in September 2021.

Bringing an iconic relationship to an end, Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday parted ways after the Premier League giants terminated the Portuguese talisman's contract by mutual consent. The move from the Red Devils came just days after the 37-year-old icon slammed the club in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," read the official announcement. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," read a statement from Ronaldo himself.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

In a 90-minute long interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo slammed United for betraying him, spoke about his rocky relationship with Ten Hag, the abysmal state of affairs at Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson's exit and more. The interview, aired just before the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparked massive outrage among football enthusiasts who took potshots at the legend for disgracing the club he joined as a teenager in 2003.

However, a few supporters recalled veteran commentator Peter Drury's poetic introduction to Ronaldo when he made a sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. The match was as perfect a comeback for the Portuguese legend as one can imagine, as he scored a brace and helped his team win 4-1 against Newcastle.

Drury, behind the mic for the game, said as Ronaldo walked into the field, "It is Ronaldo. Manchester United. The Theatre is living its dream. Madeira, Manchester, Madrid, Turin & Manchester again. Reeved in Red. Restored to this great gallery of the game. A walking work of art. Vintage, beyond valuation, beyond forgery or imitation, eighteen years since that trembling teenager of touch and tease, first tiptoed on to the historic stage, now in his immaculate maturity, now CR7 reunited."

"Ronaldo leaving, but with Peter Drury commentary," one fan remembers the iconic moment. Another added, "I can never forget how that Ronaldo return felt that day. Chills all day long. A legend of the game walking down the aisle with Peter Drury as the poet. A moment for the ages."

A third fan stated, "Ronaldo's contract termination clearly states that the things he spoke in the interview is 100% true.Ronaldo will always be a true man utd legend, for his realest fans. His comeback will always be remembered by the iconic commentary from Peter Drury..!!"

