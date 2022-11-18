Qatar World Cup 2022: Do's and don'ts for fans travelling to Doha for showpiece tournament

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is expected to see 1.2 million fans from different nations flock for the glittering football tournament. Here's a look at some key do's and don'ts for travelling supporters.

The Qatar World Cup 2022, which begins on November 20, will be the first time a Gulf nation will host football's most coveted tournament. The event is expected to boost tourism in the Middle Eastern nation as football fans from different countries make their way to cheer their national team. Around 1.2 million supporters are expected to travel to Doha for the glittering tournament.

If you're going to witness football's elite take centre stage, here's a list of do's and don'ts that will make your experience memorable.

Hayya Card is mandatory

For fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2022, the State of Qatar has distributed a supporter identification card known as 'Hayya Card'. It is a personalised and secure identification document with the cardholder's name, image, status, match tickets, Hayya number, passport number, QR code, and other important information. Two versions are available: a digital (mobile app) and a physical (printed card).

Must know dress code for travelling fans

It's essential to dress appropriately because Qatar is an Islamic country. Ideal attire is loose-fitting clothing. Women are not required to cover their faces or wear the hijab publicly. In general, guests should keep their shoulders and knees covered. Beachwear is acceptable at hotel pools and on private beaches. Both men and women should avoid wearing shorts or sleeveless tops when going to government buildings, hospitals, or shopping centres. If you are not dressed modestly, you can be asked to leave or denied entry to specific venues. Modest attire is essential during the holy month of Ramadan.

Tipping waiters at restaurants

Although there are no formal rules about tipping in Qatar, it is becoming more accepted there, particularly among tourists.

If you are happy with the service, it is customary to leave servers and other employees with a small tip. While 10-15 per cent is usually appropriate for restaurants, cafes, and pubs, you should try to leave your taxi driver or the gas station attendant 5-10 QAR.

Consumption of alcohol

Alcohol cannot be purchased anywhere without a licence; hence it is not widely available. Residents of Qatar with alcohol licences are permitted to consume alcohol; however, guests are not permitted to act intoxicated or rowdy. There have been cases of tourists being detained under this law. There are possible penalties for up to QAR 3,000 in fines or up to 6 months in jail. Every establishment that distributes alcohol requires a photo ID, and the legal drinking age is 21.

Budweiser Zero will be available to World Cup ticket holders inside the stadium's bowl. Budweiser will be sold at the FIFA Fan Festival starting at 6.30 p.m.

Photography rules in Qatar

If you film or take pictures of military installations, construction sites, or places of worship, you risk getting into trouble. Without authorisation, photographing locals is likewise forbidden and punishable by imprisonment. Only with this permission may cameras be allowed through airport customs. Journalists must obtain permission from the Qatar News Agency to work. Furthermore, because Qatar has strict privacy rules and anything seen as culturally offensive could lead to detention or prosecution, you should proceed with utmost caution while putting anything online, even on social media.

Use of drones

You must apply for the appropriate permits at least three to four weeks before your trip if you plan to use a drone or tripod to take pictures inside the country. Drone usage calls for both permissions and a local operator licence. Due to security and safety concerns, some areas are off-limits.

No use of drugs

Qatar, one of the most drug-restrictive nations in the world, outlaws the use of marijuana along with other illegal and over-the-counter drugs. Unlawful drug possession, sale, and trafficking can result in severe penalties, including lengthy prison terms followed by deportation and high fines. Fans travelling to the World Cup at Hamad International Airport, where authorities have jailed people for possessing even trace amounts of drugs, should be aware of these regulations. Officers inspect passengers' bags using cutting-edge security technologies.

Sharing of hotel rooms by unmarried couples

Qatar's strict Islamic laws prohibit any sexual conduct between unmarried couples. Under the strict "zina" laws, which restrict extramarital sex and pregnancy, there are roughly 100 recorded prosecutions yearly.

Even rape victims have been subject to judicial proceedings when the accused claimed that the sex was consensual; they received penalties like seven years in prison or whippings or stick floggings.

But it seems that unmarried couples will be entitled to share hotel rooms during the World Cup. According to the official government tourism website, public expressions of affection are "frowned upon." Even though you won't be arrested for holding hands, travellers should avoid making physical contact in public. Adults who are found guilty of having homosexual or lesbian relations in Qatar could spend one to three years in prison. Crossdressing is not permitted either.

No littering

The hygienic laws in Qatar are very severe. Tourists are equally as responsible for maintaining proper hygiene as locals are. The hygiene law and cleanliness rules can be broken, with fines of up to QAR 25,000 or even jail possible. Spitting on pavements and discarding tissues are prohibited everywhere since they are considered examples of littering.

Services and Transport tips

Various businesses, including banks, will be closed on Friday. Check the opening hours of the stores before you leave because some close briefly before noon prayers and then reopen.

Shuttle buses, the Doha Metro, cabs, and ride-hailing services like Uber and Careem are all available to get you from Hamad International Airport to the city. Use the public bus and metro systems in Doha. Direct bus services will be available to stadiums from five places in and around Doha and from important lodging areas. Corniche Street in the heart of Doha will be pedestrianised starting November 1.

Shuttles will run between the entertainment venues. Free shuttle bus services now run between Souq Waqif metro station and Al Bidda Park, bringing fans to events and linking them to venues on the B-Ring and C-Ring Roads. The Mowasalat website has timetables and routes available.

In Qatar, taxis can be reserved in advance for pickups at resorts, eateries, and shopping centres. A cab can be called from the opposite side of the street. Keep in mind that the fares vary according to the time of day.

Match screenings - Where to watch

Qatar World Cup 2022 matches will be screened at Qetaifan Island North, including a beach festival with concerts, fun activities, and food and drink outlets. The games will also be screened on Al Maha Island in Lusail, at the Al Maha Arena, which will host live concerts and at the Fan Village Cabins Free Zone in the official fan villages on the outskirts of Doha.

