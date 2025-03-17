Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 17: Slight drop in temperatures, but heat risks persist in Surat

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 17: Hot, humid conditions and cloud cover in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot. Stay safe from the heat!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 17 : Gujarat will see hot and cloudy weather on Monday. The temperatures are slightly lower than before. While cloud cover may provide some relief, the heat remains intense, particularly in Surat. Residents should take necessary precautions and stay informed about changing weather conditions.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

The day will be hot and humid, with occasional cloud cover. Expect little relief from the heat in the evening.

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

Surat

Max Temperature: 35°C

Min Temperature: 19°C

Real Feel Temperature: 35°C

Extreme heat conditions may pose health risks. Staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure is recommended.