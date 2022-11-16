Terror threat to Qatar World Cup 2022? Pro-ISIS Telegram channel calls for biological strike

Concerns have been raised regarding the safety of football fans and teams travelling for the Qatar World Cup 2022 after reports stated that supporters of Islamic State had urged its members to carry out 'violent' and 'biological' attacks.

With just four days left for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to get underway in Qatar, concerns have been raised over the safety and security of travelling fans and teams after reports pointed out that supporters of Islamic State (ISIS) have called for 'violent' and 'biological' attacks in the Gulf nation.

Islamic State supporters have been reportedly using the messaging app Telegram as a platform to communicate cryptic messages outlining specific assault plans. Their strategy is to reportedly prepare attacks on the competition by picking on certain countries, including Western teams, that have attempted or successfully contributed to the fight against the Islamic State.

According to MEMRI -Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor, the pro-Islamic State Telegram channel recently called the upcoming World Cup a 'golden opportunity' for ISIS supporters to carry out attacks in retaliation against the nations of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as many of their citizens will travel to Qatar to support their respective football teams.

"The World Cup in Qatar is a golden opportunity for 'fans' [ISIS supporters] since there will be many goals [targets] because many of the countries of the Global Coalition are participating in it. Try to be one of participants in the World Cup and one of the goal scorers," wrote the channel in a November 7 post in Arabic.

In a subsequent post, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel added, "The clean-up campaigns are ongoing. Be a part of the World Cup in Qatar and score your goals. The goal is open."

The channel also published two infographics, one of which listed the nations that are a part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and the other of which displayed the national teams that will compete in the upcoming World Cup. "You have the freedom to choose who to support," the pro-ISIS Telegram channel commented sarcastically.

The channel went on to say in a later post that "supporting Belgium, France, and Canada has a special taste," thus suggesting that supporters should focus their efforts on fan bases from these Western nations.

Additionally, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel published guidelines for launching attacks during the World Cup 2022, which it euphemistically referred to as "a humanitarian operation to clean-up Qatar."

It urged supporters to see the act of 'cleaning' as not 'limited to using weapons only', in an indication that Islamic State sympathisers urge members of the terror group to consider a biological attack in Qatar during the high-profile football tournament.

The Telegram channel urged people to put some (viruses) in the food or beverages of people travelling from Western countries with a 'sprayer to spread the tasty perfume'. Stating that the important thing is to achieve the 'goal' of coming back in the form of a 'coffin', it called for supporters to do whatever they are capable of.

The channel promoted an account that it said would give substances to people who want them, further inciting supporters to carry out biological attacks.

In the month-long tournament, 32 footballing nations are fighting for the coveted trophy in Qatar, and the country is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors. Since the decision to award the hosting rights to the Middle Eastern country was taken in 2010, it has been marred by controversies, including allegations of workers' human rights abuse, corruption and ideology concerning the illegality of homosexuality. And now, the terror threat looms large in the country as well.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter recently admitted that it was a "mistake" to award the World Cup to Qatar, a country that is home to just 2.9 million residents.

Human rights organisations urged travellers to cancel their reservations after The Guardian reported in February 2021 that over 6,500 migrant workers have perished while working on stadium and other tournament-related projects since the decision was made.

It remains to be seen if security will be beefed up in Qatar in response to the threat of a possible terror strike.