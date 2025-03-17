Kanye West releases fresh track featuring Diddy and daughter North West; Read on

Kanye West dropped a new song featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs, North West, and others. The release follows controversy involving Diddy's legal charges and West's defense of him.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 17, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Rapper Kanye West dropped a new song featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs, his daughter North West, Diddy's son King Combs and artist Jasmine William.

The rapper shared more than four-minute-long track titled 'Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine' on his X account. "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine William," West wrote in the post, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The song starts with a recording of a phone conversation between disgraced rapper Diddy and West. "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man," a voice believed to be Diddy can be heard saying. "Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."

West responded, "Absolutely, I love you so much, man. You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

North appears to rap, "Doing everything I wanted, that's the key to life / When you see me shining, then you see the light," as per the outlet.

West shared screenshots of a text conversation between himself and North's mother, Kim Kardashian, which have since been deleted from the rapper's X account. In the text exchange, Kardashian allegedly told West that she trademarked their 11-year-old daughter's name in an attempt to stop 'Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine' from being released to the public, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering a day after federal agents arrested him in Manhattan in September.

Prosecutors accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs of forcing women to take part in "highly orchestrated performances" that he called "freak-offs." These "freak-offs" allegedly involved male sex workers, and prosecutors claim that Combs arranged for women and sex workers to be flown to his location.

The indictment also alleges that Combs made sure the women participated by giving them drugs, using his power over their careers, threatening to cut off financial support, and using violence and intimidation.

Prosecutors say that since 2009, Combs has assaulted several women. One incident in 2016, at a hotel in Los Angeles, allegedly involved Combs "kicking, dragging, and throwing a vase" at a woman. According to the indictment, this was caught on camera, and prosecutors claim Combs tried to bribe a hotel staff member to keep quiet.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently in jail awaiting trial, which is set to begin in May.

West, who has been criticized recently for his hate-filled rants on social media and for selling a T-shirt with a Nazi swastika on the front, has previously defended Combs, stating that the rapper should be freed from prison. The pair collaborated on music earlier in their careers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

