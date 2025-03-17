Ensure 100 per cent training of cops on new criminal laws in northeastern states: Amit Shah

Read Full Article

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (Mar 16) chaired a review meeting on the status of implementation of three New Criminal Laws in Northeastern states in Guwahati. He said that all Northeastern states should ensure the training of 100 per cent of police personnel on the new criminal laws. The Home Minister also unveiled a book titled 'New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules' prepared by CID, Assam.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the Northeastern states. The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, along with the Governor of Manipur.

Also Read: ‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of North-Eastern states, the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), the Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and other senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state governments also attended the meeting.

Centre committed to providing citizens with transparent justice system, says Amit Shah

Addressing the meeting, Shah said that the central government was committed to providing the citizens with a speedy and transparent justice system. He emphasised that to strengthen law and order, it is essential to register crimes without any delay.

Amit Shah said that the Northeastern states need to put in more efforts towards the implementation of the new criminal laws. He stated that once these laws are fully enforced, there will be a significant transformation in the region's law and order situation, ensuring that justice is delivered by the Supreme Court within three years of an FIR being registered in any case.

There should be no political interference in cases related to terrorism, mob lynching and others, warns Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister said that there should be no political interference in registering cases related to terrorism, mob lynching, and organised crime. He said that all Northeastern states should ensure the training of 100 per cent of police personnel on the new criminal laws.

Amit Shah requested the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states to hold a review meeting every month on the implementation of the laws. He also directed the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of the states to conduct a review meeting every 15 days.

The Union Home Minister said that the administration must reach the grassroots level, and police stations should become places where people receive justice.

He emphasised that this would only be possible with 100% implementation of three new laws. He congratulated the Assam government for ensuring the filing of chargesheets within the stipulated time frame of 60-90 days in 66 per cent of cases and urged other states to follow this approach.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of progress in this regard. The Home Minister also emphasised the urgent need for the implementation of e-Sakshya. He stated that until there are sufficient scientific officers, it will not be possible to file fully satisfactory charge sheets from a forensic science perspective. He further urged the use of the" Trial in Absentia" provision, which will help bring fugitive criminals back to the country.

Amit Shah said that the stronger the Director of Prosecution is made, the easier it will be to ensure justice for the people. He noted that, for a long time, the police in the Northeast were primarily focused on fighting insurgency.

However, with insurgency now nearly eradicated in the region, the police should shift their focus toward protecting people's lives, property, and dignity. Shri Shah further stated that the Modi government introduced three new laws after an extensive and detailed deliberation process spanning nearly 45 months.

Also Read: Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation

Latest Videos