    FIFA boss Gianni Infantino trolled for urging Russia-Ukraine ceasefire during World Cup 2022

    Just days ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022, FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday called on Russia and Ukraine to use the showpiece event as an opportunity for a “ceasefire” between the two countries.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino made a request on Tuesday for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup 2022, urging all parties to use it as a "positive trigger" to move toward a settlement.

    The month-long World Cup, which starts in Qatar from Sunday, offers a special platform for peace, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was speaking during a lunch with the heads of the Group of 20 (G20) major countries on the Indonesian island of Bali.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

    "My plea to all of you, to think on a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup, or at least the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace," Infantino said.

    "You're the world leaders, you have the ability to influence the course of history. Football and the World Cup are offering you and the world a unique platform of unity and peace all over the world," the FIFA boss added.

    The World Cup is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, the first Middle Eastern nation to do so.

    As a result of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was disqualified from the 2018 World Cup, where it advanced to the quarterfinals. Ukraine came very close to earning a spot in Qatar, but Wales prevailed in the decisive playoff in June.

    Infantino pointed out that while Ukraine is vying to host the 2030 competition and Russia hosted the 2018 edition, up to 5.5 billion people are anticipated to watch this year's competition, which could send a message of hope.

    "Maybe the current World Cup, starting in five days can be that positive trigger," he added.

    Also read: 'Qatar was a mistake': Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup

    In Qatar, 32 countries will compete in 64 matches, including former champions Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, and Spain as well as Japan, Senegal, Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia.

    Following this appeal, several social media users trolled Infantino, with some suggesting that it's interesting how the FIFA boss appeals for 'no war' until the World Cup is over instead of 'no war' at all.

    "Please Vladimir Putin, no more bombs and missiles towards Ukraine because Qatar vs Ecuador is scheduled to be played on Sunday," said one user in an attempt to mock the FIFA chief.

    "I like that he hasn't gone for "no war" but "no war while the world cup's on". A true FIFA man," stated another.

    A third user commented, "UAF - "We've got the Russians on the run, but we're going to stop because Qatar v Ecuador is on."

    Also read: Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions to Infantino's statement:

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 8:30 PM IST
