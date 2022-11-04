Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura have urged teams to focus on football during the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar and not get dragged into every ideological and political battle that exists.

Football has been dragged "into every ideological or political battle that exists," according to a letter from FIFA to World Cup 2022 teams urging them to concentrate on the competition in Qatar rather than engage in lectures on morality.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, and Fatma Samoura, the organisation's secretary general, sent the letter in response to mounting demands for athletes to act as activists during the competition.

Concerns over the misery of low-paid migrant labourers building the infrastructure in the Gulf nation and discriminatory laws that criminalise same-sex relationships have haunted the FIFA World Cup 2022 build-up.

"Please, let's now focus on the football!" wrote Infantino and Samoura to the 32 football countries participating in the showpiece tournament in a letter quoted by Sky Sports.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world," FIFA added in its letter.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists," the world football governing organisation urged.

The request by England, Wales, and six other European countries for their captains to wear "One Love" multicoloured armbands at the World Cup in response to worries about Qatar's anti-LGBTQ+ policies is not addressed in the letter. Both British nations have already declared that they will reject any FIFA suspension.

In Group B, England and Wales have been put together. After losing in the semi-finals the last time, the Three Lions will be striving for victory this time. Wales is participating in the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and will also face Iran and USA in the group.

Less than three weeks remain until Qatar's men's football championship competition; thus, the letter was addressed to all participating nations. When the executive committee of FIFA decided in 2010 to grant Qatar the World Cup, Infantino and his leadership group were not in place.

"At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world. One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity. No one people or culture or nation is 'better' than any other. This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage," noted Infantino in his letter.

The FIFA boss added everyone would be welcome in Qatar "regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality".