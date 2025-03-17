When Akshay Kumar teased Shah Rukh Khan: 'Your wife called me'

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are good friends. But once an incident happened between them that initially stunned people. But later they couldn't help but laugh.
This is from when Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were hosting the Filmfare Awards in 2008. During this, when Akshay Kumar was called on stage, he had a funny clash with SRK.
On stage, SRK and Saif joked about giving Akshay an award for 'Namastey London' and stopped his speech, with SRK saying, "Take it and go."
Akshay taunted SRK about earning from private events, saying, "Thank you rich people, keep getting married and make every wedding fun for endless functions.
During the stage conversation, Akshay Kumar humorously announced he had opened an exclusive band, adding that it’s also featured in his advertisements.
While trolling Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh said, "Wait a minute, man! Stand here. Don't fly too much, I want to show you the wedding cards for March, April, May that I have received."
Saif Ali Khan agreed with Akshay Kumar, saying, "We’ve also started dancing at birthday parties." SRK jokingly stopped him from revealing the secret.
Akshay trolled SRK and said, "Hey son! I also have a secret, Shah Rukh ji, your wife called me yesterday."
Akshay shared, "Gauri said, 'It's my child's birthday, come for dance and music.' I asked, 'Why me?' She replied, 'You're the best entertainer.'
Shah Rukh Khan pretended to be worried and busy during this funny back-and-forth with Akshay Kumar, and Gauri, sitting in the audience, burst out laughing.
