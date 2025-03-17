Entertainment

When Akshay Kumar teased Shah Rukh Khan: 'Your wife called me'

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are good friends. But once an incident happened between them that initially stunned people. But later they couldn't help but laugh.

When Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan 'clashed' on stage

This is from when Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were hosting the Filmfare Awards in 2008. During this, when Akshay Kumar was called on stage, he had a funny clash with SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan took a 'dig' at Akshay Kumar

On stage, SRK and Saif joked about giving Akshay an award for 'Namastey London' and stopped his speech, with SRK saying, "Take it and go."

Akshay Kumar retaliated against SRK!

Akshay taunted SRK about earning from private events, saying, "Thank you rich people, keep getting married and make every wedding fun for endless functions.

Akshay Kumar made a funny announcement

During the stage conversation, Akshay Kumar humorously announced he had opened an exclusive band, adding that it’s also featured in his advertisements.

Shah Rukh Khan trolled Akshay Kumar

While trolling Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh said, "Wait a minute, man! Stand here. Don't fly too much, I want to show you the wedding cards for March, April, May that I have received."

Saif Ali Khan also agreed with SRK

Saif Ali Khan agreed with Akshay Kumar, saying, "We’ve also started dancing at birthday parties." SRK jokingly stopped him from revealing the secret.

 

Akshay Kumar trolled Shah Rukh Khan in response

Akshay trolled SRK and said, "Hey son! I also have a secret, Shah Rukh ji, your wife called me yesterday."

What else did Akshay Kumar say to Shah Rukh Khan?

Akshay shared, "Gauri said, 'It's my child's birthday, come for dance and music.' I asked, 'Why me?' She replied, 'You're the best entertainer.'

Gauri Khan burst out laughing

Shah Rukh Khan pretended to be worried and busy during this funny back-and-forth with Akshay Kumar, and Gauri, sitting in the audience, burst out laughing.

Samantha removes tattoo with Naga Chaitanya, New love rumors fueled

Alisha Chinai Birthday: Know career, controversy of singer

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham to return for a comedy? Check here

'The Diplomat' Box Office Day 2 earning; Comparison with 'Chhaava'