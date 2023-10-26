PSG vs Milan: Mbappe equals legend in all-time Champions League scoring charts; 6 goals away from top 10 spot

Kylian Mbappe's consistent rise in scoring charts, with his latest goal for PSG against Milan in the Champions League 2023-24 clash on Wednesday, solidifies his status as a footballing great in the making.

Kylian Mbappe continues his remarkable ascent up the scoring charts in various competitions, showcasing his extraordinary skills once more as he propelled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of AC Milan in their Champions League 2023-24 clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old Frenchman bagged the first, and Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-In followed to hand the Parisian club a comfortable 3-0 win.

With this recent goal, the French superstar forward has advanced further up the UEFA Champions League's scoring rankings, now sharing the 17th spot with the legendary Alessandro Del Piero, having scored his 42nd goal in the competition.

Mbappe is only six goals away from breaking into the prestigious top ten, and at the young age of 24, he appears poised to achieve this feat in the near future.

The PSG star has been in scintillating form, having now scored or assisted in nine goals over his last six group-stage matches. This remarkable consistency underscores why Mbappe is already regarded as one of the footballing greats, even though the majority of his senior career still lies ahead of him.