Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premier League 2023: Martinelli's late goal seals Arsenal's thrilling win over Manchester City

    In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Arsenal emerged victorious over Manchester City thanks to a late goal by Gabriel Martinelli in the 86th minute. The Brazilian forward's strike proved to be the difference-maker in a closely contested battle between the two top-tier teams.

    Football Premier League 2023: Martinelli's late goal seals Arsenal's thrilling win over Manchester City osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

    Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal for Arsenal, propelling them into a joint-top position in the Premier League after a hard-fought victory over reigning champions Manchester City. Manchester City had two golden opportunities to seize an early lead within the first five minutes. Josko Gvardiol's volley was miraculously cleared off the line, followed by Nathan Ake's missed chance from eight yards out. Arsenal's goalkeeper, David Raya, found himself in a tricky situation when Julian Alvarez closed him down, causing Raya's clearance to rebound off the Argentine and narrowly miss the side-netting.

    As the match progressed, Arsenal grew into the game, with Eddie Nketiah narrowly missing the target with a shot from the edge of the penalty area. The Gunners also believed they had a case for a Mateo Kovacic red card after a late challenge on Martin Odegaard, but VAR ultimately cleared the foul upon review.

    An uneventful second half seemed destined for a goalless draw as both teams neutralized each other. However, Mikel Arteta's side had one final surprise in store. A long ball aimed at substitute Kai Havertz seemed to have been dealt with by the City defense, but it fell perfectly into the path of Martinelli at the edge of the box. Martinelli unleashed a right-footed first-time shot that took a wicked deflection off Ake on its way into the back of the net.

    This victory marked Arsenal's first win over the reigning champions in 13 meetings, propelling them level on 20 points at the top of the table alongside their north London rivals, Tottenham.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win

    cricket ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia osf

    ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    football Premier League 2023/24: Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted out of Declan Rice pursuit osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted out of Declan Rice pursuit

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets worked up against Australia, register six-wicket win

    cricket ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia osf

    ODI World cup 2023: KL Rahul's brilliant 97 leads India to convincing victory over Australia

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India's fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India fightback as Kohli and Rahul shine after early woes against Australia

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Israel had totally wrong intel; thought Hamas wanted to avoid war: Report

    Israel had totally wrong intel; thought Hamas 'wanted to avoid war'

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon