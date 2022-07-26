Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paul Pogba trolled after Juventus star gets injured again; could miss 2 months of Serie A action

    French midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee in Juventus' pre-season training and will not travel with the Italian side to Dallas as they continue their tour of the US. 

    Sunita Iyer
    Turin, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    In a massive blow to Juventus, midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Tuesday's friendly against Barcelona in Dallas, Texas, after suffering from a knee injury just 14 days after signing for the Italian giants.

    The Turin-based club, however, did not divulge details over the estimated recovery time but added that the Frenchman would see a specialist for continued treatment.

    The 29-year-old, who returned to Turin as a free agent after six seasons at Manchester United, could reportedly miss two months of the Serie A season 2022-23.

    Pogba suffered a calf injury in the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in April - only making his return as Juve played Chivas Guadalajara on Saturday. The France international subsequently limped off during a training session, prompting Juventus to conduct medical checks.

    The Old Lady has now confirmed that Pogba has suffered a 'lesion of the lateral meniscus' - with Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming the 2018 World Cup winner will need surgery and is set to miss two months. Meanwhile, the Italian giants confirmed that the 29-year-old midfielder is now set to undergo further tests and will not participate in their tour's next leg.

    "Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus," the club said in a statement.

    "In the next few hours, he will undergo a specialist orthopaedic consultation. Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas," added Juventus, who host Sassuolo on August 15 in their opening match of the Serie A season.

    Manchester United fans, who have seen the French superstar miss countless games over the previous three seasons, will be all too acquainted with the tale of Pogba's injury woes.

    The 29-year-old suffered eight different injuries that kept him out of action between the start of the 2019–20 season and the conclusion of the previous one. Over 33 months, he missed a whopping 72 games due to illness or injury.

    Pogba only made 16 Premier League appearances in the 2019–20 season due to two separate ankle injuries that caused him to miss 40 games across all competitions. 

    The France international had another prolonged patch on the treatment table from November to February of the previous campaign owing to a hamstring issue. Then, in April, a calf injury ended his Old Trafford career.

    When Pogba returned to Juventus, some of the team's supporters were concerned about these recurring injuries, and they will be hoping that his most recent setback is nothing catastrophic with less than three weeks till the start of the new season. 

    Meanwhile, the midfielder was trolled primarily by Manchester United fans on Twitter soon after the news of yet another injury to Pogba surfaced. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

