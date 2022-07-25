Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans elated after Jules Kounde's name appears for print on Barcelona's official store

    The name of Jules Kounde, which appeared for a brief moment of time in the Barcelona online store, serves as a potential indicator of an incoming agreement between the Catalan club, the French defender and Sevilla.

    Barcelona, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    Barcelona is still embroiled in a heated competition with other teams to recruit Jules Kounde this summer. The teenage Sevilla defender is one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window, and speculation over his future is still rife.

    Last week, Chelsea was reportedly the team most likely to sign him. Still, there have been numerous interventions from Barcelona, and many sources now want the Catalans to sign the French international.

    Also read: #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

    There have already been rumours that Chelsea would withdraw from the competition, especially if there is any discrepancy on Sevilla's end. Barcelona reportedly reached a personal agreement with the player at the same time.

    Jules Kounde's name appeared to b available for printing in Barcelona's online shop for a brief while, which left fans wondering if the Frenchman could be another significant win for the Catalans. The name of Kounde in the Barcelona online store, which appeared momentarily, serves as a potential indicator of an incoming agreement between Barcelona, the defender and Sevilla.

    Los Nervionenses are eager to approve the defender's departure to raise a sizeable sum of money that might greatly aid them in assembling their team for the upcoming season. Even if this could be an oversight, a lot could be revealed in the coming hours as both parties work to finalise the agreement as fast as possible.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi hopes to sign legend on free transfer

    Here's a look at some of the reactions from Barcelona fans after Kounde's name was available for print in the club's official online store:

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
