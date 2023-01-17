Mourinho fans laud 'Special One' after his 2020 prediction about Arsenal's future under Arteta goes viral

After beating Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, Arsenal is now eight points clear of second place Manchester City. Following the Gunners' 2-0 derby win, Jose Mourinho's prediction in 2020 about Arteta has gone viral.

The 2022-23 Premier League season has been a dream run for Arsenal. The young team, under Mikel Arteta, have week on week proved their mettle and continue to wow football enthusiasts worldwide. Following the Gunners' 2-0 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, former boss Jose Mourinho's prediction in 2020 about Arteta and his young side has resurfaced.

Also read: Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal goalie Ramsdale; Tottenham's 'cry baby' Richarlison trolled

After winning the north London derby 2-0 as Tottenham's manager in December 2020, which left Arsenal in the 15th place in the table that season, Mourinho heaped praises on Arsenal boss Arteta and claimed that the team's position in the league did not do justice to the actual work that was going behind the scenes.

"I want to give good words and congratulations to Mikel because he gave us a very difficult game. Tactically, they are very good, they were very well organised, they were building with four, defending with five. Then in the second half, they tried to find triangles on the side and they gave us problems, problems that we managed to resolve because the players in this moment have good tactical culture," Mourinho had said.

"And even above that, they have an incredible spirit, but they gave us problems because they are a good team and he (Arteta) is a good coach. But we deserved to win, I guess, because two amazing goals. I can imagine tomorrow there, that the headlines will be about them not being in a good position on the table. But I believe with this players, with Mikel, Arsenal will be Arsenal again," the former Tottenham boss concluded.

Also read: Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after 'T-Bag' claims Arsenal won't win Premier League

'Arsenal will be Arsenal again'

The 'Arsenal will be Arsenal again' prediction has won Mourinho fans' hearts, with most stating that the 'Special One' guessed it right two years ago. "Jose Mourinho has a third eye," said one fan, while another added, "One of those reasons I respect Mourinho. He understands this game."

"This man has never been wrong about anything his entire life," wrote a third fan of Mourinho, while a fourth added, "The special one only speaks straight facts."

Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions to the AS Roma manager's prediction while he was still managing Tottenham: