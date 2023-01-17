Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mourinho fans laud 'Special One' after his 2020 prediction about Arsenal's future under Arteta goes viral

    After beating Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, Arsenal is now eight points clear of second place Manchester City. Following the Gunners' 2-0 derby win, Jose Mourinho's prediction in 2020 about Arteta has gone viral.

    football north london derby Mourinho fans laud 'Special One' after his 2020 prediction about Arsenal's future under Arteta goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    The 2022-23 Premier League season has been a dream run for Arsenal. The young team, under Mikel Arteta, have week on week proved their mettle and continue to wow football enthusiasts worldwide. Following the Gunners' 2-0 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, former boss Jose Mourinho's prediction in 2020 about Arteta and his young side has resurfaced.

    Also read: Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal goalie Ramsdale; Tottenham's 'cry baby' Richarlison trolled

    After winning the north London derby 2-0 as Tottenham's manager in December 2020, which left Arsenal in the 15th place in the table that season, Mourinho heaped praises on Arsenal boss Arteta and claimed that the team's position in the league did not do justice to the actual work that was going behind the scenes.

    "I want to give good words and congratulations to Mikel because he gave us a very difficult game. Tactically, they are very good, they were very well organised, they were building with four, defending with five. Then in the second half, they tried to find triangles on the side and they gave us problems, problems that we managed to resolve because the players in this moment have good tactical culture," Mourinho had said.

    "And even above that, they have an incredible spirit, but they gave us problems because they are a good team and he (Arteta) is a good coach. But we deserved to win, I guess, because two amazing goals. I can imagine tomorrow there, that the headlines will be about them not being in a good position on the table. But I believe with this players, with Mikel, Arsenal will be Arsenal again," the former Tottenham boss concluded.

    Also read: Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after 'T-Bag' claims Arsenal won't win Premier League

    'Arsenal will be Arsenal again'

    The 'Arsenal will be Arsenal again' prediction has won Mourinho fans' hearts, with most stating that the 'Special One' guessed it right two years ago. "Jose Mourinho has a third eye," said one fan, while another added, "One of those reasons I respect Mourinho. He understands this game."

    "This man has never been wrong about anything his entire life," wrote a third fan of Mourinho, while a fourth added, "The special one only speaks straight facts."

    Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions to the AS Roma manager's prediction while he was still managing Tottenham:

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIH World Cup 2023 India Hockey Village to undergo transition; artificial turf to replace bamboo sticks-ayh

    India's 'Hockey Village' to undergo transition; artificial turf to replace bamboo sticks

    football Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: Here's how much PSG will earn playing against Saudi all-star team in friendly snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Riyadh: Here's how much PSG will earn for playing against Saudi all-star team

    Hockey World Cup 2023: By the time PR Sreejesh stops, Krishan Pathak will still be a young guy - Dennis van de Pol-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'By the time Sreejesh stops, Krishan will still be a young guy' - Van de Pol

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Adam Gilchrist snt

    Australia can recreate magic of 2004 Test series win in India, believes Gilchrist

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; Twitter pleased-ayh

    Australian Open 2023: Andy Murray gets past Matteo Berrettini in a 5-set thriller; social media pleased

    Recent Stories

    Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

    'Will keep pursuing zero-tolerance to terror...' India on Abdul Rehman Makki being added to UN terrorist list

    Someone coming to hug me is not a security lapse, says Rahul Gandhi - adt

    'Someone coming to hug me is not a security lapse,' says Rahul Gandhi

    Jaya Bachchan schools paps on clicking her pics, says, 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye' - WATCH vma

    Jaya Bachchan schools paps on clicking her pics, says, 'naukri se nikaal dena chahiye' - WATCH

    FIH World Cup 2023 India Hockey Village to undergo transition; artificial turf to replace bamboo sticks-ayh

    India's 'Hockey Village' to undergo transition; artificial turf to replace bamboo sticks

    Tomorrow we could be at Centre Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid tussle with LG VK Saxena AJR

    'Tomorrow we could be at Centre': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid tussle with LG VK Saxena

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon