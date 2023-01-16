Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal goalie Ramsdale; Tottenham's 'cry baby' Richarlison trolled

    Fans and football pundits have condemned an ugly incident from Arsenal's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur that saw Gunners' goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale shoved by Richarlison and kicked by a fan after the final whistle.

    football north london derby Disgraceful Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale; Tottenham star Richarlison trolled snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    In what has stirred massive outrage among football enthusiasts, fans and pundits condemned an ugly scene from Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the north London derby on Sunday, in which the Gunners' goalkeeper got kicked by a fan after the final whistle. 

    Tottenham star Richarlison first shoved the Englishman as he walked behind the goalpost to collect his water bottle, and then a fan jumped out of the stands to kick Ramsdale in his back before being pulled away by stewards and the rest of his teammates.

    Ramsdale and his colleague Granit Xhaka had to be restrained after the incident before Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta settled things down and took his teammates over to celebrate the victory with the visiting supporters.

    "The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it sportsmanlike but one fan tried to give me a little (kick)," the Arsenal goalkeeper stated in his post-match interview.

    Tottenham defender Eric Dier branded the incident 'unacceptable', while manager Antonio Conte added, "If this type of situation happened, it's not good, it's not positive. I think in every moment we have to show respect, if we want respect, we have to show respect. Honestly, I didn't see it, but if it happened for sure I didn't like it."

    Meanwhile, Richarlison's behaviour following the final whistle was also slammed by fans, as the Brazilian forward's action was dubbed as 'all wrong' and was called 'the biggest baby in the league.'

    Arsenal boss Arteta was hesitant to talk about the Ramsdale incident after the victory but did confirm that the goalkeeper is OK.

    Tottenham promised a stadium ban and 'the strongest possible action' after reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attacker. 

    "We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football. The club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," it added in a statement.

    The Football Association (FA) too has vowed stringent action, stating, "We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken."

    The PFA released a statement later, stating, "Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often."

    "Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced," it added.

    "As the players' union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work," it concluded.

    Following this victory, thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a fantastic strike from Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are eight points clear of second place Manchester City. However, the unfortunate treatment Man of the Match Ramsdale received after the Gunners registered their first win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since 2014 was heavily criticised by fans online.

    One supporter tweeted, "What that fan did was an absolute disgrace and should be named, shamed and banned," while another added, "@FA we eagerly await the your statement regarding Richarlison's impeding ban."

    Football pundit Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports the kick was 'completely unacceptable' and added 'that guy should not be allowed in a football stadium', while Gary Neville labelled him an 'idiot'.

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to the incident, with some trolling Richarlison for his actions following Arsenal's 2-0 win in the north London derby:

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Needed this win, says Nadal after defending champion opens campaign with win over Draper snt

    Australian Open 2023: Needed this win, says Nadal after he begins title defence with win over Draper

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs FCG: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India held by England in a hard-fought Group D meet; supporters thrilled-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India held by England in a hard-fought Group D meet; supporters thrilled

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Fans ecstatic as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill hand India clean sweep with record 317-run win against Sri Lanka-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fans ecstatic as Kohli, Gill, Siraj hand India clean sweep with record 317-run win

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvnanthapuram/3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli 166 blazes India to 390/5 against Sri Lanka; social media goes crazy-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli's 166 blazes India to 390/5; social media goes crazy

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal marches to Lt Governor in row over teachers' Finland trip; check details

    Auto Expo 2023 New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcased price starts at Rs 2 17 crore bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: New Toyota Land Cruiser 300 showcased, price starts at Rs 2.17 crore; bookings open

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey' vma

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey'

    football Supercopa de Espana: It is a difficult, complicated moment - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid title defeat to Barcelona-ayh

    Supercopa de Espana: 'It's a difficult, complicated moment' - Ancelotti on Madrid's title defeat to Barcelona

    World s wealthiest net worth is 1 per cent twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report - adt

    World's wealthiest net worth is 1% twice of rest of world, reveals Oxfam report

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon