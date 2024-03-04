Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mauricio Pochettino faces fan fury: Chelsea's manager takes responsibility for recent setbacks

    In the face of fan dissatisfaction, Mauricio Pochettino shoulders responsibility, urging Chelsea supporters to direct criticism towards him rather than the players.

    Mauricio Pochettino asserts that he would prefer Chelsea fans direct their dissatisfaction towards him rather than his players, emphasising the players' need for "credit and support." Following mutinous chants during a 2-2 draw at Brentford, Pochettino addresses widespread fan anger about the club's direction, with co-owner Todd Boehly also under scrutiny.

    Despite positive performances, the manager encourages disgruntled fans to express frustration towards him, allowing players to remain focused on the pitch. Pochettino remains resilient, stating that he is prepared to shoulder blame and prioritizes the players' freedom and support from the fans. Reflecting on missed opportunities, he emphasizes the context of a congested fixture schedule and acknowledges the challenges of a squad with recovering players.

    “I think the performances have been very good, I’m so happy with the performances”, said Pochettino.

    Asked whether that is his message to any disgruntled fans, he replied: “Yes, and if they want to listen, perfect. If not, what can I do? They’ll keep booing. I’m giving my best to this team.

    “But we cannot blame the fans. My message is: Okay, they need to show their frustration - through who? I prefer to me rather than to the team. I prefer that, I am strong. I am sure that in time we will change the perception.

    “I don’t want the fans trying to blame the players. Players need to feel backed by the fans and, to be honest, I prefer that I get the blame and let the players be free on the pitch. I don’t care. I am strong, I am 52 now.

    “The players deserve credit and support from our fans. If someone needs to get the blame, that is no problem. That is why I am the coach.”

    “We should have scored [a winner] with the action that we had with Raheem [Sterling]”, he recalled.

    “I think we need to put it in context. Even if sometimes people do not listen, it is our third game in six days, with Leeds and Brentford always having the advantage of a few days more to prepare for the game against us. When you are a little bit

    short in the squad like we are with some players recovering, it’s always difficult." He added

