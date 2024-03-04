ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's manager Sergio Lobera reflects on tough defeat to Chennaiyin FC - WATCH highlights

Odisha FC's League Shield hopes take a hit as head coach Sergio Lobera discusses the challenging defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

The head coach of Odisha FC said "It proved to be a challenging match for us," as his team's aspirations for the League Shield took a hit with a 2-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Despite Odisha FC's efforts to equalise, Ankit Mukherjee's header from a Rafael Crivellaro cross gave Chennaiyin FC an early lead. Odisha FC pressed for an equalizer, but the opposition's defense and goalkeeper held firm throughout, frustrating Lobera's side.

In the second half, Chennaiyin FC increased their efforts to control the game. Roy Krishna managed to level the score in the 78th minute, but a late twist saw Jordan Murray securing the winning goal in the 94th minute.

Although Odisha FC remains at the top, the defeat dealt a significant blow to their League Shield aspirations, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG having played fewer games.

Lobera, addressing the challenging encounter in the post-match press conference, stated, "Today's game was very tough for us. We created chances and had opportunities, but failed to convert them into goals. When you miss chances, situations like this can arise."

Explaining the halftime substitution of star midfielder Ahmed Jahouh with Cy Goddard, Lobera mentioned, "He was very tired from the beginning of the game, and I spoke to him during halftime."

Commending Chennaiyin FC's performance, Lobera acknowledged the opponent's strength and urged his team to learn from mistakes for an improved display in the remaining four matches.

"Today, it was more about the opposition's performance than ours. They played well, and we need to improve and learn from our mistakes. Despite this setback, we are in a good position and must focus on the remaining four matches," Lobera commented.