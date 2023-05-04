Man City star Erling Haaland sends inspiring message after record-breaking 35 Premier League goals in a season

Manchester City remained firmly in the EPL title race after a convincing 3-0 win over West Ham United. While Erling Haaland scored again, he broke the record for most goals in an EPL season and sent an inspiring message following the feat.

Defending champion Manchester City continues its prolific run in its quest for its third straight English Premier League (IPL) title victory. On Wednesday, it hammered 15th-placed West Ham United 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, keeping itself atop the league table by a point, having played a match less.

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the 3-0 success was the 70th-minute second goal from Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, which happened to be his 35th goal of the season, as he broke the previous record held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. Following the feat, Haaland took to his social media handles to share an inspiring message that read, "𝟯𝟱 Premier League goals 🤩 A big thank you to everyone for the support. Nothing happens without you all. We don't stop here! 💙"

Also, Haaland spoke after the record, as he told Sky Sports, “A special night and special moment. Yeah, I’m delighted and proud. Of course, I knew about it. Of course, but we try to create chances to score goals. It was not easy. They came here to try to defend for 90 minutes, and we struggled a bit in the first half, but in the second half, Nath [Ake] scored, I scored, and the last one, Phil [Foden], of course, scored, so it was an important win.”

When questioned about 51 goals on a campaign, the Norwegian noted, “No, I don’t think of this now. I will sleep on this game and wake up tomorrow, and I think of trying to get three points here against Leeds. It will be difficult with a new manager and everything, but we cannot keep thinking about these records."

"My head would become crazy. I would become crazy in my head, so I don’t think of this. I will go home now, play video games, eat, and sleep. That’s what I’ll do, and tomorrow, we have to start thinking about Leeds. That’s my life,” he added.

Meanwhile, City head coach Pep Guardiola was all praise for the Norwegian, as he said post-game, “It was [special]. I think he deserved it. The team deserved it because he [Haaland] couldn’t do it without the team, but he is a special striker. We are very pleased for him because he is a joy, not just to work with him as a manager. I think everyone is happy to have him with us."