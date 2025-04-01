user
Ex-West Indies skipper Dwayne Bravo slams board for sacking Rovman Powell from T20I captaincy

Dwayne Bravo criticizes Cricket West Indies for replacing Rovman Powell with Shai Hope as T20I captain, calling it a terrible decision.

Ex-West Indies skipper Dwayne Bravo slams board for sacking Rovman Powell from T20I captaincy HRD
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 1, 2025, 7:21 PM IST

Former West Indies all-rounder and two-time T20 World Cup winner Dwayne Bravo lashed out at Cricket West Indies (CWI) for replacing Rovman Powell with Shai Hope as the T20I captain of the side, calling it "one of the worst decisions" ever and urging for "bad treatment towards players" to stop
.
As the West Indies Senior Men's team prepares for a new chapter, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced leadership transitions across formats ahead of a crucial home season. The upcoming home series will mark the start of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle with Test matches against Australia, while the tour to England and Ireland will see a new T20 captain settle into the role ahead of the campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, as per the official website of CWI.

Shai Hope assumed the role of T20I captain in addition to his existing ODI captaincy. He replaces Rovman Powell, who has led the T20 side with distinction since May 2023.

Under Powell's leadership, West Indies enjoyed a resurgence in T20 cricket, securing home series victories against India, England, and South Africa. He also guided the team to the Super 8 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and played a key role in the team's rise from 9th to 3rd place in the ICC T20I rankings. He led WI in 33 T20Is, winning 16 out of them.

Bravo slammed CWI for Rovman Powell's T20I captaincy removal

Following the announcement of this news, Bravo took to his Instagram and lashed out at CWI for the move, writing as quoted by Wisden, "@windiescricket once again you guys prove to the people of the Caribbean and the cricket world that the injustices towards players continues! As a former player and a fan of WI cricket, this is easily one of the worst decisions ever. 

[Powell] taking over captaincy when our T20 team was in 9th spot and was able to move up to 3rd sport in the rankings and this is how you guys repay him. The bad treatment towards players when would it Stop! This is so sad on all levels..make it make sense!"

Rovman Powell part of KKR in IPL 2025 

Powell is currently a member of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo is serving as team mentor. 

In 91 T20Is, Powell has scored 1,747 runs at an average of 25.69 with a strike rate of over 140, a century and eight fifties. His best score is 107.

