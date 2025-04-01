user
Major blow for Manchester City: Guardiola confirms injured Haaland to be out of action for 5-7 weeks

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is set to be sidelined for five to seven weeks due to an ankle injury sustained during the FA Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth.

Published: Apr 1, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that star striker Erling Haaland will be out of action for between five and seven weeks due to an ankle injury sustained during the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Bournemouth.

Haaland suffered the injury when he fell onto a concrete track running around the side of the Vitality Stadium pitch during City's 2-1 victory on Sunday. The Norwegian forward, who had earlier scored City's equaliser, was forced to leave the match and was later seen exiting the stadium wearing a protective boot.

Pep Guardiola confirms Haaland out for 5-7 weeks

Speaking ahead of City's Premier League fixture against Leicester, Guardiola confirmed Haaland's expected recovery timeline, expressing hope that he will return in time for the latter part of the season.

"The doctors told me between five and seven weeks [out]," said Guardiola. "So hopefully for the end of season and FIFA Club World Cup he will be ready."

The injury presents a significant challenge for City, who are aiming to retain their league title while also competing in the FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Guardiola acknowledged Haaland’s unique skillset but insisted that the team will find ways to adapt in his absence.

"We don’t have another player with his [Erling Haaland's] skills or specific qualities, we know that, but we have to adapt. For many years, we've played with different ways up front and it depends on the qualities of the players. We’re going to find another solution," he added.

Omar Marmoush expected to take on striker's role

January signing Omar Marmoush is expected to take on the striking role during Haaland’s absence as City push to finish in the Premier League's top four and progress in cup competitions.

City have nine Premier League fixtures remaining this season, along with an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26. Their Club World Cup campaign begins in June, with Haaland expected to be fit in time for their opener against Moroccan side Wydad AC in Philadelphia on June 18.

