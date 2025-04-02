user
Kerala: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for three districts; Lightning, thunderstorms expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts in Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Wednesday (April 2).
 

Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 8:26 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts in Kerala—Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Wayanad—on Wednesday (April 2), warning of isolated heavy rainfall. The forecast predicts rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and wind speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph in isolated areas.

Precautionary Measures Issued by IMD

The IMD has urged residents to take precautions against thunderstorms and lightning, which pose significant risks to human lives, animals, and electrical infrastructure. The advisory includes the following safety measures:

1. Seek shelter indoors as soon as thunderclouds appear. Avoid open spaces as they increase the risk of lightning strikes.

2. Close doors and windows and avoid standing near them during strong winds and thunderstorms.

3. Unplug household electrical appliances and avoid direct contact with them during lightning activity.

4. Refrain from using landline telephones; however, mobile phone use is considered safe.

5. Avoid open spaces, terraces, and playing outside, especially for children, during thunderstorms.

6. Stay away from trees and avoid parking vehicles under them during lightning activity.

7. If driving, remain inside the vehicle without extending limbs outside. Avoid cycling, biking, or using tractors during thunderstorms.

8. Do not step onto terraces or open areas to retrieve clothes during lightning activity.

9. Secure any loose objects that could be displaced by strong winds.

10. Avoid bathing or collecting water from taps during thunderstorms, as lightning can travel through plumbing.

11. Stay away from water bodies; fishing, boating, or swimming should be strictly avoided when storm clouds appear.

12. Avoid activities such as flying kites, climbing trees, or sitting on rooftops during thunderstorms.

13. Pet animals should not be tied outside during thunderstorms, and owners should avoid going outdoors to release or relocate them.

14. If caught in an open space with no shelter, sit down with your feet together, head tucked down, and knees close to your chest to minimize contact with the ground.

15. Install lightning protection systems on buildings and use surge protectors for electrical safety.

16. If someone is struck by lightning, immediate medical assistance should be sought. First aid should be provided promptly, as the first 30 seconds are crucial for survival.

