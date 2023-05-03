Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi suspended: Fans baffled after unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia lands PSG star in trouble

    Lionel Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday in a paid partnership with Saudi Tourism, for which he is a brand ambassador. However, he has been suspended by PSG, which has termed his trip to the Gulf as 'unauthorised'.

    football Lionel Messi suspended: Fans baffled after PSG Paris Saint-Germain unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia lands star in trouble-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 3, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    In the biggest shock of his career, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been reportedly suspended by his current club, the reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for a couple of weeks following his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, leaving his buffs stumped. The Argentinian arrived in the Gulf on Monday in a paid partnership with Tourism Saudi, for which he is a brand ambassador.

    Meanwhile, PSG has supposedly dubbed Messi's vacation in Saudi as 'unauthorised'. It all occurred after the Parisians lost their home tie to Lorient on Sunday, while the club did not permit him to travel to the Gulf. As a result of this suspension, he will likely miss the encounters against Troyes on Sunday and AC Ajaccio on May 13.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia - Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?

    It has also been reported that Messi is unlikely to train with the side during his suspension and would not be paid by PSG. However, as reported, the Argentinian has yet to communicate with the club. What is also notable that the Argentine is holidaying in Riyadh, whereas a club from the region, Al-Hilal, which plays in the Saudi Pro League, the top tier of the nation's football league, had apparently indicated of having the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner at the club.

    Messi's current contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the continuing season. At the same time, he has probably denied triggering the one-year extension to it or penning a new deal, besides being linked to a return to his former boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona, with the Catalans struggling financially to have him on board. Also, Reuters reports that PSG has decided against renewing his contract.

    ALSO WATCH: Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram

    Although Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami has targeted him for a long time, the Leaders of Saudi are reportedly offering him a lucrative contract that would allow him to renew his long-time rivalry with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr. However, Ronnie's time in Jeddah has not been fruitful either, as rumours suggest that he might be leaving the club in the summer to join his former club, the reigning Spanish and Europan champion Real Madrid in an ambassadorial role.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: LSG Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Why does Hardik Pandya blame himself for GT upset to DC?-ayh

    IPL 2023: Why does Hardik Pandya blame himself for GT's upset to DC?

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli vs Gambhir - Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

    Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter Wrestler Vinesh Phogat big allegation amid protest gcw

    'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Aman Hakim Khan pips Hardik Pandya as DC stuns GT in low-scoring thriller-ayh

    IPL 2023: Aman Hakim Khan pips Hardik Pandya as DC stuns GT in low-scoring thriller

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: LSG Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges anr

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Why does Hardik Pandya blame himself for GT upset to DC?-ayh

    IPL 2023: Why does Hardik Pandya blame himself for GT's upset to DC?

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik to fight between BJP, Congress in Karkala AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik to fight between BJP, Congress in Karkala

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships Portugal sees highest divorce rate Report gcw

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon