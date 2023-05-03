Lionel Messi suspended: Fans baffled after unauthorised travel to Saudi Arabia lands PSG star in trouble

Lionel Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday in a paid partnership with Saudi Tourism, for which he is a brand ambassador. However, he has been suspended by PSG, which has termed his trip to the Gulf as 'unauthorised'.

In the biggest shock of his career, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been reportedly suspended by his current club, the reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for a couple of weeks following his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, leaving his buffs stumped. The Argentinian arrived in the Gulf on Monday in a paid partnership with Tourism Saudi, for which he is a brand ambassador.

Meanwhile, PSG has supposedly dubbed Messi's vacation in Saudi as 'unauthorised'. It all occurred after the Parisians lost their home tie to Lorient on Sunday, while the club did not permit him to travel to the Gulf. As a result of this suspension, he will likely miss the encounters against Troyes on Sunday and AC Ajaccio on May 13.

It has also been reported that Messi is unlikely to train with the side during his suspension and would not be paid by PSG. However, as reported, the Argentinian has yet to communicate with the club. What is also notable that the Argentine is holidaying in Riyadh, whereas a club from the region, Al-Hilal, which plays in the Saudi Pro League, the top tier of the nation's football league, had apparently indicated of having the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner at the club.

Messi's current contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the continuing season. At the same time, he has probably denied triggering the one-year extension to it or penning a new deal, besides being linked to a return to his former boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona, with the Catalans struggling financially to have him on board. Also, Reuters reports that PSG has decided against renewing his contract.

Although Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami has targeted him for a long time, the Leaders of Saudi are reportedly offering him a lucrative contract that would allow him to renew his long-time rivalry with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr. However, Ronnie's time in Jeddah has not been fruitful either, as rumours suggest that he might be leaving the club in the summer to join his former club, the reigning Spanish and Europan champion Real Madrid in an ambassadorial role.