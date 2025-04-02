IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Mohammed Siraj reunites with Virat Kohli ahead of the clash in Bengaluru (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj had an emotional reunion during their teams’ practice session ahead of the IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

For the first time since 2017, Mohammed Siraj will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. Siraj joined RCB in 2018 after he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 31-year-old played for the Bengaluru-based team for seven IPL seasons until he was released from the squad ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction. At the auction, RCB did not bid for Mohammed Siraj and eventually he was signed by Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore.

In a video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Mohammed Siraj can be seen hugging Virat Kohli and former teammates had a small chat. Siraj also met new RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and head coach Andy Flower before heading to the Gujarat Titans’ practice drills.

Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach the playoffs four times in the last five seasons. In the IPL 2024, the right-arm pacer picked 15 wickets at an average of 33.06 and an economy rate of 9.18 in 14 matches. Many were expecting that Siraj would be retained by the franchise, given the backing of Virat Kohli despite mediocre outings in the last few seasons. However, his release from the franchise left everyone surprise.

At the time of exiting the franchise, Mohammed Siraj was the third-highest wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 83 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 31.66 economy rate of 8.60 in 87 matches. When the Bengaluru-IPL franchise decided not to bid for Siraj, it was clear that they were not keen to have the pacer on the board and thus, ending his seven–year association with the RCB.

Mohammed Siraj in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans is the third team for Mohammed Siraj in his IPL career. Siraj had a shambolic maiden outing for Titans as he went wicketless while conceding 54 runs at an economy rate of 13.5 in four overs in their opening match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. In the final over, Siraj was smashed for 23 runs by Shashank Singh.

However, Mohammed Siraj bounced back to play a vital role in Gujarat Titans’ first win of the season against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Siraj dismissed MI openers, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton early and went on to register the figures of 2/34 at an economy rate of 8.50 in his spell of four overs in Gujarat’s 36-run win.

Siraj will look to come up with an impactful performance with the bat against his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has a good record at the iconic venue, scalping 26 wickets in 21 matches.

