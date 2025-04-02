Entertainment

Sunil Grover to Modi's tweet: A look at Kapil Sharma controversies

Kapil's Birthday

Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 46th birthday on April 2nd. He was born in Punjab in 1981. He is included in the top comedians of the current era.

Kapil vs. Controversies

Kapil Sharma has a deep connection with controversies. Here are the details of some major controversies.

Giving Modi a Piece of His Mind

Once, tagging Modi, Kapil Sharma wrote - BMC officials are demanding a bribe of 5 lakhs, are these the good days?

Clashed with Sunil Grover

There were reports of a dispute in the flight with Sunil Grover, the second biggest comedian of The Kapil Sharma Show. Allegedly, Kapil had slapped him.

Making Fun of Pregnant Women

After commenting on pregnant women in Comedy Nights with Kapil, he had to apologize to women's organizations.

Vivek Agnihotri Took Him to Task

The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri accused Kapil Sharma of ignoring his film.

When the Agarwal Community Erupted

Kapil Sharma commented on an episode of Chitra Gupt, after which the Agarwal community protested against him.

