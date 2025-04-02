Singham Again to Sikandar: 6 Movies LEAKED online before release

Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was also leaked before its release.
The film 'Singham Again' is also included in this list. This film was also leaked before its release.
Shahid Kapoor's film 'Udta Punjab' was leaked before its release.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Paa' also appeared on the internet before its release.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in the lead role in the film 'Manjhi'. However, this film was also leaked before its release.
Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' was leaked one day before its release. Due to this, it had to face a lot of damage at the box office.
