Singham Again to Sikandar: 6 Movies LEAKED online before release

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was also leaked before its release.

Singham Again

The film 'Singham Again' is also included in this list. This film was also leaked before its release.

Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor's film 'Udta Punjab' was leaked before its release.

Paa

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Paa' also appeared on the internet before its release.

Manjhi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in the lead role in the film 'Manjhi'. However, this film was also leaked before its release.

Sikandar

Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' was leaked one day before its release. Due to this, it had to face a lot of damage at the box office.

