Dabur, Tata Motors and more: Top 7 stocks to watch on April 2

Dabur India Limited received an order from the Income Tax Department demanding ₹110.33 crore under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Tata Motors' total domestic sales in March decreased from 90,822 to 90,500 units. Total sales increased by 0.5% to 92,994 units. The share closed at ₹672 on Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor's total sales in March increased by 2.6% to 67,320 units. SUVs accounted for 68.5% of domestic sales.
NMDC's iron ore production decreased by 27% from 4.86 mt to 3.55 mt in March 2025. The share closed at ₹69.71 on Tuesday.
After market close on Tuesday, the company announced a Board of Directors meeting on April 4, 2025, to decide on the first interim dividend for FY2025.
The company's Board of Directors will meet on April 4, 2025, to discuss a proposal to raise funds. The share closed up 3.19% at ₹0.97 on Tuesday.
After market close on Tuesday, the company announced a board meeting on April 28, 2025, to present quarterly results and announce a dividend.
