Dabur, Tata Motors and more: Top 7 stocks to watch on April 2

1. Dabur India Share

Dabur India Limited received an order from the Income Tax Department demanding ₹110.33 crore under Section 156 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

2. Tata Motors Share

Tata Motors' total domestic sales in March decreased from 90,822 to 90,500 units. Total sales increased by 0.5% to 92,994 units. The share closed at ₹672 on Tuesday.

3. Hyundai Motor Share

Hyundai Motor's total sales in March increased by 2.6% to 67,320 units. SUVs accounted for 68.5% of domestic sales.

4. NMDC Share

NMDC's iron ore production decreased by 27% from 4.86 mt to 3.55 mt in March 2025. The share closed at ₹69.71 on Tuesday.

5. Hexaware Technologies Share

After market close on Tuesday, the company announced a Board of Directors meeting on April 4, 2025, to decide on the first interim dividend for FY2025.

6. Veerkrupa Jewellers Share

The company's Board of Directors will meet on April 4, 2025, to discuss a proposal to raise funds. The share closed up 3.19% at ₹0.97 on Tuesday.

7. Benares Hotels Share

After market close on Tuesday, the company announced a board meeting on April 28, 2025, to present quarterly results and announce a dividend.

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

