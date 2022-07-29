'Scary' Haaland has qualities of Manchester City legend Aguero, believes Foden

Phil Foden says 'scary' Erling Haaland, who signed for 51 million pounds from Borussia Dortmund this summer, is similar to Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden reckons 'scary' Erling Haaland will be unstoppable in the Premier League and believes the Norwegian has similar finishing skills to club legend Sergio Aguero. Also read: Who will win EPL 2022-23 Golden Boot? Ronaldo backed over 'young pup' Haaland

After a spectacular goal-scoring record in Germany and Austria, Haaland joined the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is expected to be a significant hit in the English top flight. After impressing for Dortmund, the 22-year-old joined the Premier League champions, where he scored 86 goals in 89 outings after scoring 29 goals in 27 appearances for RB Salzburg.

Even though Argentine legend Sergio Aguero, who has scored 260 goals for City, is far ahead of the Norway international in the goal-scoring stakes, Foden thinks the 22-year-old sensational striker reminds him of his former teammate.

"In front of goal, he's scary," Foden told Sky Sports. "Everyone knows his goal record, how many he scores, but he's coming into a completely different league, much faster football, so it might take him a little (while) to get used to, but I'm sure when he's in his flow, he's going to be unstoppable," he added.

"Aguero is very similar. Haaland has got all different types of finishes as well. As I said, he's scary in front of goal, and if we can get him the ball in the right areas, he's going to be important for us this year," Foden stated. Also read: Man City's Grealish believes Haaland will be 'unstoppable' in debut Premier League season

The England international claims that Haaland has adapted to life at Manchester City fast, making friends with his new teammates and demonstrating his zeal for success. "Top guy off the pitch, he's a great character, a great addition to the team. He makes everyone laugh, and he's dead humble, which is important when you come into a team. He's hungry to achieve things with us, so it can only mean good things," Foden concluded.

