Man City's Grealish believes Haaland will be 'unstoppable' in debut Premier League season

Jack Grealish has backed new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to become 'unstoppable' during his debut Premier League season.

Erling Haaland, the new striker for Manchester City, has the support of Jack Grealish, who expects him to be "unstoppable" in his first Premier League campaign. After joining Pep Guardiola's team for his first few training sessions this week in Houston, the Norwegian has already started sharing lifts with Grealish.

The 22-year-old was not included in the triumph over Club America on Thursday morning, but Haaland will make his debut in Green Bay against Bayern Munich before City returns home. Also read: 'Dialling it up': Arsenal fans, Arteta revel in Jesus and Nketiah's strike partnership

During Haaland's first week at the club, Grealish and the former Borussia Dortmund striker became close, and the English winger is looking forward to playing with the Norwegian.

"Erling's looked good in training and once he reaches full fitness will be unstoppable. I can't wait to play with him and I'm really looking forward to it," Grealish said.

"He actually said to me, "I'm only half the price of you so I haven't got the pressure". Obviously it's always going to be big expectations but nowadays you have to deal with it," Grealish added. Also read: Pre-season friendlies: Social media delighted as Mane scores for Bayern 6 minutes into debut

"I suppose if he misses a chance or whatever then people are always going to have something to say. I've had to get used to it myself," the Englishman concluded.

