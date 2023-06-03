Man City eye treble after clinching FA Cup title with win over Man United; fans ecstatic

Gundogan's brace powered Manchester City to register a 2-1 win over Manchester United to lift the FA Cup, taking Pep Guardiola' team a step closer to achieving the treble.

In their pursuit of a treble, Manchester City successfully clinched a 2-1 victory against Manchester United in the FA Cup Final of the 2022-23 season.

The highly anticipated match took place at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola's team making an impressive start by taking the lead in the opening minute.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan unleashed a magnificent strike from outside the box to put City ahead.

Also Read: 'Au Revoir': Sergio Ramos confirms departure from PSG; will he join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

In the 33rd minute, Manchester United managed to equalise through Bruno Fernandes' successful penalty conversion.

The score remained level at 1-1 until the 51st minute, when Gundogan scored his 2nd goal, restoring City's lead. From that point on, City dominated the game and secured their victory.

With Ilkay Gundogan's brace, City secured the domestic double and moved a step closer to achieving the treble.

Manchester City will now lock horns with Inter Milan in UEFA League Final on the 11th of June, 2023.