'Au Revoir': Sergio Ramos confirms departure from PSG; will he join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

Veteran centre-back Sergio Ramos has confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer upon the expiry of his contract. All eyes remain on whether the Spaniard will join his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Sergio Ramos on Friday night confirmed his exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer after a two-year stint at Parc des Princes. The seasoned centre-back moved to the French capital on a free transfer from Real Madrid and is in line to play his 58th game for the Ligue 1 champions on Saturday against Clermont Foot. The Spaniard will follow Lionel Messi out of Paris after seeing his contract at the club expire.

37-year-old Ramos joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2021 and has made 57 appearances in all competitions. The seasoned centre-back leaves as a two-time Ligue 1 champion but was unable to help the Parisian side achieve their goal of winning the Champions League.

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to [PSG]," Ramos wrote in an Instagram post.

"I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time #AllezParis!"

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added, "We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us. Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best."

Questions over Ramos' future at PSG were raised when the Spaniard was omitted from a graphic promoting the club's pre-season tour of Japan. However, with confirmation coming from the player himself, all eyes have now moved to what is next for the veteran centre-back.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Saudi Pro League clubs have already started approaching Ramos. Reports earlier claimed the seasoned defender was slated for a significant transfer to Saudi Arabia, maybe to join up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr signed Ronaldo on a two-and-a-half-year deal in December last year. The Saudi Pro League club made the Portuguese talisman the highest-paid player in the world to convince him to join them, with the forward now reportedly earning 200 million euros per year.

It's noteworthy that for nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos shared a dressing room. Together, the two players scored 15 goals in 339 appearances across various tournaments. Ramos and Ronaldo made a significant contribution to Los Blancos' 16 victories, including four UEFA Champions League titles. Despite being past their prime, together they could aid Al-Nassr in achieving their goals the next season after the Saudi Arabian club finished second in the Saudi Pro League this year.

