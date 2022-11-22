Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Siuuu later Ronaldo': Man United fans go berserk after club terminates icon's contract by mutual consent

    Days after Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United on Tuesday confirmed that the Portuguese talisman has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

    Manchester United's love-hate relationship with iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo has finally ended. The Premier League giants on Tuesday confirmed that the Portuguese talisman has left Old Trafford after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, days after the 37-year-old's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

    "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," read the official announcement.

    "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

    In a 90-minute long interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo slammed United for betraying him, spoke about his rocky relationship with Ten Hag, the abysmal state of affairs at Old Trafford after Sir Alex Ferguson's exit and more. The interview, aired just before the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparked massive outrage among football enthusiasts, with several football pundits claiming that this was the beginning of the end of a relationship that started in 2003.

    "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," read a statement from Ronaldo himself.

    "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added.

    No longer under contract, Ronaldo will be available for clubs to sign as a free agent. It will be interesting to see what transpires for the Portuguese icon in the future, with David Beckham's Inter Miami, the only club reportedly keen to sign the iconic striker.

    "Siuuu later Ronaldo," wrote most fans on Twitter after United released an official statement. Another fan stated, "Probably the best way to part... Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are no more. Legal action avoided which both were happy with."

    "The fans will always be with you @Cristiano thanks for doing the incredible interview with @piersmorgan you will always be the greatest player of all time, wherever you go next ….. hopefully @Arsenal," said another supporter.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
