Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has converted her Chennai house into a beautiful hotel property that can be rented online through Airbnb, a California-based vacation rental firm.

Image credits: Airbnb

Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb

Her mother and the late actress Sridevi owned this mansion before her. Janhvi and her sister Khushi have shared some of the fondest childhood experiences in the house.

Image credits: Airbnb

Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb

Shah Rukh Khan and Airbnb partnered on this house in 2020, which is located in the green suburb of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi.

Image credits: Airbnb

Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb

From intricately textured walls and colourful tapestries to sparkling chandeliers, SRK's Delhi house has evoked numerous memories for the actor's family throughout the years. 

Image credits: Airbnb

Janhvi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-list of stars' house on Airbnb

Yuvraj Singh has also signed up as an Airbnb host, offering guests a stay at his property in Goa, Casa Singh. The home is located on a hilltop with stunning views.

Image credits: Airbnb

Popular international stays on Airbnb

Mystery Machine (Malibu, United States)

Image credits: Airbnb

Popular international stays on Airbnb

Hocus Pocus (Danvers, United States)

Image credits: Airbnb

Popular international stays on Airbnb

Home Alone (Chicago, United States) 

Image credits: Airbnb

Popular international stays on Airbnb

Shrek's Swamp (Scotland, United Kingdom) 

Image credits: Airbnb

Popular international stays on Airbnb

Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse – Ken’s Way (Malibu, United States) 

Image credits: Airbnb
Find Next One