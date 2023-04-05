Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia! Is PSG star 'ready' to accept staggering Al-Hilal offer? Details here

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's future continues to hog the headlines worldwide, with his contract at Parc des Princes expiring in June. While PSG bosses have confirmed that contract extension talks between the Argentine and the Parisian club are ongoing, there is now a twist in the tale as a recent report claims that the 35-year-old legend is ready to move to Saudi Arabia.

The news has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts now anticipating the revival of the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo age-old rivalry, with the latter making waves with his performance at Al-Nassr.

According to reports, Messi has told his entourage that he is ready to accept an eye-watering offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated on Wednesday that Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain had received a sizable contract offer (more than 400 million euros) from Al-Hilal. However, Romano also implied that the former Barcelona legend still preferred to stay in Europe for a little longer. Last month, reports claimed that Al-Hilal was preparing to offer Messi a staggering 194 million pounds per year deal.

However, Todo Fichajes assert that they have information that Messi wishes to move to Saudi Arabia, raising the possibility that the enormous sum has now convinced the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner of money offered. Contradicting this claim, Argentine journalist Germán García Grova stated that the PSG star has rejected Al-Hilal's proposal and wants to continue in Europe.

Regardless, Messi still possesses the talent necessary to excel at a major European club. Still, it might be difficult for him to turn down such a lucrative offer and decide to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian league.

Messi has enjoyed a successful season with PSG, and Romano has made it plain that a lucrative offer to keep him in Paris is still on the table. Fans of Messi's former team, Barcelona, will undoubtedly wish for his return, but Al-Hilal's offer is creating some waves in the transfer market.