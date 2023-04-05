Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia! Is PSG star 'ready' to accept staggering Al-Hilal offer? Details here

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has reportedly communicated to his entourage that he's ready to accept proposal from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

    football Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia Is PSG star ready to accept staggering Al-Hilal offer? Details here snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's future continues to hog the headlines worldwide, with his contract at Parc des Princes expiring in June. While PSG bosses have confirmed that contract extension talks between the Argentine and the Parisian club are ongoing, there is now a twist in the tale as a recent report claims that the 35-year-old legend is ready to move to Saudi Arabia. 

    The news has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts now anticipating the revival of the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo age-old rivalry, with the latter making waves with his performance at Al-Nassr.

    Also read: Is Lionel Messi gearing up for PSG divorce? French media makes BOLD claim

    According to reports, Messi has told his entourage that he is ready to accept an eye-watering offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated on Wednesday that Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain had received a sizable contract offer (more than 400 million euros) from Al-Hilal. However, Romano also implied that the former Barcelona legend still preferred to stay in Europe for a little longer. Last month, reports claimed that Al-Hilal was preparing to offer Messi a staggering 194 million pounds per year deal.

    However, Todo Fichajes assert that they have information that Messi wishes to move to Saudi Arabia, raising the possibility that the enormous sum has now convinced the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner of money offered. Contradicting this claim, Argentine journalist Germán García Grova stated that the PSG star has rejected Al-Hilal's proposal and wants to continue in Europe. 

    Regardless, Messi still possesses the talent necessary to excel at a major European club. Still, it might be difficult for him to turn down such a lucrative offer and decide to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian league.

    Messi has enjoyed a successful season with PSG, and Romano has made it plain that a lucrative offer to keep him in Paris is still on the table. Fans of Messi's former team, Barcelona, will undoubtedly wish for his return, but Al-Hilal's offer is creating some waves in the transfer market.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash-ayh

    Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash

    IPL 2023: KKR rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore; will he play match against RCB snt

    IPL 2023: KKR rope in Jason Roy for Rs 2.8 crore; will he play match against RCB?

    IPL 2023: Brad Hogg reveals how he's helping shape the future of Mumbai Indians MI wrist-spinners-ayh

    IPL 2023: Brad Hogg reveals how he's helping shape the future of Mumbai Indians' wrist-spinners

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspiring message to fans after scoring 2 goals in Al-Nassr win over Al-Adalah-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspiring message to fans after scoring 2 goals in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Adalah

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Should Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan be blamed for Delhi Capitals failure against Gujarat Titans? Ajit Agarkar comments-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Should Shaw, Sarfaraz be blamed for Delhi's failure against Gujarat? Agarkar comments

    Recent Stories

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens - gps

    WATCH: Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens

    Kendall Jenner SEXY Photos: Fashion icon elevates hotness with racy pictures in sizzling outfits vma

    Kendall Jenner SEXY Photos: Fashion icon elevates hotness with racy pictures in sizzling outfits

    football Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash-ayh

    Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash

    Harley Davidson first made in India bike coming soon first look leaked online gcw

    Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India bike coming soon; first look leaked

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon