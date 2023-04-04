Is Lionel Messi gearing up for PSG divorce? French media makes BOLD claim

Lionel Messi has been linked to a Barcelona return, as he is in his PSG contract's final year. While the Blaugrana is looking for solutions to make the Argentine’s return possible, reports indicate that Messi has decided against extending his Paris stay.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has had an average career with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since moving to the French capital from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021, he has struggled to make the same dominant impact as he did with the Catalans for over 20 years. Considering his success, it has been limited to a couple of domestic titles, while he still needs to turn the club’s fortunes around in terms of European triumph.

As Messi is into the final year of his contract with PSG, it was reported earlier this season that he had a verbal agreement for an extension. However, at the same time, he has constantly been linked to a return to Barca, despite the club’s financial difficulties making it hard for him to return.

