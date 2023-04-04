Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Lionel Messi gearing up for PSG divorce? French media makes BOLD claim

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has been linked to a Barcelona return, as he is in his PSG contract's final year. While the Blaugrana is looking for solutions to make the Argentine’s return possible, reports indicate that Messi has decided against extending his Paris stay.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has had an average career with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Since moving to the French capital from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021, he has struggled to make the same dominant impact as he did with the Catalans for over 20 years. Considering his success, it has been limited to a couple of domestic titles, while he still needs to turn the club’s fortunes around in terms of European triumph.

    As Messi is into the final year of his contract with PSG, it was reported earlier this season that he had a verbal agreement for an extension. However, at the same time, he has constantly been linked to a return to Barca, despite the club’s financial difficulties making it hard for him to return.

    ALSO READ: 'Tough timing' - Thomas Tuchel not surprised with Chelsea sacking Graham Potter

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Messi has the option to trigger a one-year extension with the Parisians, a report from L’Equipe suggests that the Argentinian has decided against it and will be moving on. Things look dicey about his future stay at Parc des Princes, especially after this weekend when the PSG fans booed him during the side’s 0-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon).

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While the French publication says that Messi and PSG are headed towards a ‘divorce’, it will be interesting to see where the future lies for the Argentine. While he is willing to take a pay cut for his Blaugrana return, Barcelona has to reduce its wage bill significantly. Besides the Catalans, he has also been linked to Major League Soccer (MLS), where Inter Miami has been tipped as his preferred destination.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Still learning death overs bowling skills from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande snt

    IPL 2023: Still learning death overs bowling skills from Dwayne Bravo, says CSK's Tushar Deshpande

    IPL 2023: Angry CSK's Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Angry Dhoni warns CSK bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT preview: Delhi Capitals wary of lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength against Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Capitals wary of lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength against Titans

    IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali rule as Chennai Super Kings hammer Lucknow Super Giants to win first Chepauk game in 3 years Twitter excited-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Moeen rule as Chennai hammers Lucknow to win first Chepauk game in 3 years; Twitter excited

    IPL 2023: Good news for DC fans; Rishabh Pant likely to watch clash against GT from stadium snt

    IPL 2023: Good news for DC fans; Rishabh Pant likely to watch clash against GT from stadium

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under display Face ID with camera cutout gcw

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under-display Face ID with camera cutout

    Bengaluru Karnataka High Court grants 15-day parole to murder convict to marry his lover AJR

    Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court grants 15-day parole to murder convict to marry his lover

    \Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Verdict to be pronounced shortly; Here's the case history anr

    Attappadi Madhu Lynching Case Verdict: The five-year wait for justice

    Kerala Lynching Case verdict court hands guilty verdicts in killing of Attapadi Madhu

    Kerala Lynching Case Trial Verdict: 14 out of 16 accused found guilty of killing Attapadi Madhu

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon