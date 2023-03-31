Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Christophe Galtier give major update

With Lionel Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ending in June, all eyes have been on Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain to see if the legendary forward will stay at Parc des Princes or move out of the French capital. Speculations continue to grow about the possibility of the 35-year-old forward's possible move to MLS side Inter Miami or return to Barcelona for one last dance. However, amid rising rumours, PSG boss Christophe Galtier has given an important update.

Ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Lyon at Parc des Prince on Sunday night, Galtier was asked about Messi's contract extension during his pre-match press conference. The Frenchman confirmed that negotiations were underway between the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and the club. The PSG boss, however, added that the team's focus is on successfully defending the Ligue 1 title.

"We're working on what's going to happen next season, along with [sporting advisor] Luís Campos and the management. People have different opinions on where we want to improve to be more competitive. There are talks between the two parties," Galtier said, providing a key update on Messi's future at the club.

"Personally, I'm focused on the next ten games to go and get that Ligue 1 title. Regarding what Messi and the club will decide, that remains confidential," the PSG boss added.

With 13 goals and 13 assists in 23 league games this season, the former Barcelona player has outperformed his first campaign in the French city. But according to recent rumours, Messi is considering leaving this summer amid interest from both Inter Miami and the Catalans.

Additionally, PSG is reportedly reluctant to raise Messi's pay to persuade him to remain, given that they are working on cutting back on their spending to avoid further Financial Fair Play-related sanctions from UEFA.