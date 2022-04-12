Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can PSG fans let bygones be bygones? Mbappe, Pochettino urge them to back team

    Kylian Mbappe and Mauricio Pochettino have urged Paris Saint-Germain's supporters to back the team ahead of this weekend's clash with Marseille.

    Paris, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille, star striker Kylian Mbappe and manager Mauricio Pochettino have urged fans to back the team and let bygones be bygones.

    Following PSG's Champions League shock exit at the hands of Real Madrid last month, Neymar, Lionel Messi and several other stars have been booed at the Parc des Princes.

    Although, in recent times, the team appears to have found the much-anticipated chemistry, especially among the fab trio, several fans continue to jeer Neymar and Messi.

    However, Real Madrid target Mbappe called for PSG fans to back his teammates, although the Frenchman says they are geared up to perform with or without their support.

    "We would love the supporters to be with us. We understand their disappointment. If they're with us, it would be amazing. If not, we'll do our job anyway," the 23-year-old told Canal+.

    PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino too urged supporters to stand by the team and leave their Champions League disappointment and anger to one side.

    "Next Sunday against OM is not a bonus game. It's a special game. The supporters have every right to protest," the Argentine said.

    "We're a democracy, but we hope that they will be with us and that they will leave their disappointment and anger to one side. All that to demonstrate to the whole world a strong image of our club," Pochettino added.

    Fans of the Ligue 1 leaders have expressed discontent since their favourite club's exit from Europe's elite football competition at the hands of Real Madrid.

    Pochettino's men led the contest by two goals on aggregate at one stage but were undone by striker Karim Benzema, who scored a stunning hat-trick in the second leg as PSG suffered yet another collapse in the prestigious competition.

    In the wake of this shock exit, veteran strikers Neymar and Messi have continued to receive the ire of the supporters, although several legends and football pundits have backed the former Barcelona forward.

    The Brazilian has faced the flak in the past due to his frequent injury woes and a perceived lack of desire, while the Argentine, despite being the team's star playmaker, has not come close to matching the goal tallies of his days at Camp Nou.

    Heading into Sunday's match, PSG has a 12-point lead over Marseille with just seven matches left to be played in Ligue 1.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
