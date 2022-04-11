Lukaku as Mbappe's replacement? PSG fans ponder over Chelsea flop's possible move

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to swoop for Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku to rescue him from his nightmare return to Stamford Bridge.

Will Kylian Mbappe renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, or will the star striker join his childhood dream club Real Madrid? While fans eagerly await their answer, reports suggest the Ligue 1 leaders are readying themselves with Plan B if the 23-year-old chooses to move to Los Blancos. PSG are reportedly set to swoop Romelu Lukaku to rescue the Belgian from his nightmare return to Stamford Bridge - a move that has left fans of the club wondering if the Chelsea flop is the right choice for the team.

The Blues bought Lukaku for a club-record fee of 98 million pounds during the summer transfer window hoping that the striker could fire them to a Premier League title challenge. However, since he arrived in the west London club from Inter Milan, the 29-year-old has scored just five goals in Premier League, much to the disappointment of Chelsea fans.

The Belgium international also hit out at boss Thomas Tuchel and expressed his desire to return to the San Siro in an explosive interview with Sky Italia, which rocked Chelsea's season at the end of December 2021. He was axed from the squad for their next fixture against Liverpool and fined by the club before subsequently returning, but ever since that infamous interview, his struggles have been evident.

While Lukaku has got on the scoresheet in FA Cup and Club World Cup fixtures, the forward is yet to find the back of the net again in the Premier League. To make matters worse, the Belgian has been largely absent in games when used from the start and missed huge chances when they have come his way.

As a result, Lukaku is no longer a credible option to start matches for Tuchel, with the Chelsea boss preferring Kai Havertz in recent weeks. Those struggles mean that Chelsea could be open to selling the 29-year-old striker in the summer window. And now reports suggest the Blues might just find a buyer in PSG.

After yet another disastrous Champions League campaign, the Ligue 1 giants would hope to reset ahead of the next season. PSG will be eyeing to rope in a new star striker if Mbappe chooses to join Real Madrid. Reports suggest that other targets are proving difficult to bring in; hence Mauricio Pochettino's side is 'continuing discussions' with Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola.

Though the Belgium international's contract at Chelsea ends only in 2026, reports say Lukaku is ready to leave, with a move to the Parc des Princes 'gaining ground'. Reports add the striker could be available at a lower cost in the summer, with the Blues ready to sanction a loan deal with an option to buy.

Lukaku has never played in the French top-flight, but the Ligue 1 giants reportedly believe that he could be 'invaluable'. Although the 29-year-old wishes to return to Inter Milan, the Serie A side appears to have other priorities, which means a move to PSG could perhaps end Lukaku's hellish Chelsea stay.

But is Lukaku the right replacement for Mbappe, who has scored 31 goals this season to fire PSG to the top of Ligue 1? The club's fans took to Twitter to express their views over the possible move of Chelsea's flop striker to join the ranks of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who seem to have struck sublime form and chemistry along with Mbappe.

