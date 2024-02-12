Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024

    La Liga president Javier Tebas unveils a surprising revelation, disclosing that Lionel Messi was on the brink of returning to Barcelona in 2024. Despite advanced talks, financial complexities hindered the comeback, leading Messi to opt for a move to Inter Miami instead.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    La Liga president Javier Tebas has disclosed that Lionel Messi was on the verge of returning to Barcelona in 2024. Following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022/23 season, Messi had three options to extend his career. Despite advanced talks with Barcelona, financial constraints and contractual complexities prevented the reunion.

    Opting against a move to the Saudi Pro League, Messi ultimately chose to join Inter Miami, marking a significant decision for his future plans. Tebas confirmed the close negotiations between Messi and Barcelona, expressing that a return seemed probable due to both Messi and Barcelona's desire. However, a final agreement eluded them.

    Messi is currently engaged in preseason training with Inter Miami, gearing up for his inaugural full campaign in Florida. His stint in the USA has already seen success, with 11 goals and a Leagues Cup title victory over Nashville in August.

