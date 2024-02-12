Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Gerard Zaragoza content with away point in clash against Jamshedpur FC

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Gerard Zaragoza, expresses satisfaction with securing an away point in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Following a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC in the latest match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Bengaluru FC's head coach, Gerard Zaragoza, expressed satisfaction in earning a point away from home. The Blues took an early lead with Suresh Singh Wangjam's stunning goal set up by captain Sunil Chhetri. However, Jamshedpur FC equalised in the 70th minute, ending the game in a draw.

    Zaragoza acknowledged his team's fatigue from a challenging schedule but commended their defensive resilience. He credited Jamshedpur FC for their efforts, stating, "One point outside home is always good, and the fight for the top six continues." Midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam's remarkable goal drew praise, with Zaragoza joking about his goal-scoring prowess.

    The head coach expressed that his team experienced fatigue due to the demanding schedule of the past week.

    “The thing is that we were really tired. It was a tough week for us, playing away from home in Delhi, then coming home and facing Chennaiyin, and finally playing away again in Jamshedpur. I believe that we played a very good and tough defensive game. We stayed together, handling many 3v1 situations,” stated Zaragoza in the post-match press conference.

    Nevertheless, Zaragoza is content with securing a point away from home and credits Jamshedpur FC for their commendable effort.

    He added, “Of course, Jamshedpur wanted to win; that's normal. They (were) playing at home, they wanted to (get the three points). After 1-0, we did not score the second goal, and then they began to send in crosses repeatedly finally they scored. But we can be happy. One point outside home is always good. And the fight (for the top six) continues.” 

    Midfield maestro Suresh Singh Wangjam netted his first goal of the ISL season in spectacular fashion. The 41-year-old was astonished by the screamer he produced.

    He said, “Amazing goal! We joke with him that he did not score too many goals. I said that this season he will score a minimum of two goals. At the moment he has one. Let's continue for the second one.”

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
