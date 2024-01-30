Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    La Liga chief Javier Tebas drops Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid hint

    Despite the uncertainty shrouding Kylian Mbappe's intentions for the upcoming season, La Liga President Javier Tebas has offered a glimmer of hope to Real Madrid enthusiasts.

    La Liga chief Javier Tebas drops Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid hint
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    The speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid has reached a fever pitch, with La Liga president Javier Tebas weighing in on the matter. As the Frenchman's contract with Paris Saint-Germain approaches its end, the anticipation of his transfer to the Spanish capital intensifies, leaving fans eager for confirmation.

    Despite the uncertainty shrouding Mbappe's intentions for the upcoming season, Tebas has offered a glimmer of hope to Real Madrid enthusiasts. Speaking on Monday, the La Liga chief expressed his belief in a 'high probability' of the Frenchman's eventual arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, indicating a significant chance for the transfer to materialize.

    "There is a high probability that Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid. More than 50%. It’s a personal opinion… it depends on Real Madrid, they will decide," he said.

    Tebas' assertion injects fresh optimism into the hopes of Real Madrid supporters, who have been eagerly anticipating the addition of one of football's most coveted talents to their roster. With Mbappe's silence on his future plans fueling speculation, Tebas' remarks serve as a ray of hope amidst the ambiguity surrounding the transfer saga.

    The La Liga president's statement underscores the pivotal role Real Madrid will play in determining Mbappe's destination. While the negotiations remain ongoing and the final decision rests with the club, Tebas' confidence in the likelihood of the PSG star's arrival reinforces the anticipation surrounding the potential blockbuster transfer.

    In the midst of mounting anticipation and fervent speculation, Tebas' comments offer reassurance to Real Madrid supporters, reaffirming their aspirations of witnessing Mbappe don the iconic white jersey. As the transfer window progresses, all eyes remain fixated on the developments unfolding at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the 25-year-old's potential arrival poised to reshape the landscape of European football.

    As the countdown to the summer transfer window continues, the anticipation surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future remains palpable, with Real Madrid poised to play a defining role in the unfolding narrative of one of football's most captivating transfer sagas.

    Also read: Decoding Barcelona's managerial conundrum: Who could replace Xavi Hernandez and restore club's legacy?

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
