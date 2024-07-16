Kylian Mbappe unveiled: Real Madrid's new No. 9 signs 5-year deal amidst record fanfare; WATCH iconic moment

In a momentous occasion at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kylian Mbappe was on Tuesday officially unveiled as Real Madrid's newest star, marking the culmination of a highly anticipated transfer saga.

In a momentous occasion at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kylian Mbappe was on Tuesday officially unveiled as Real Madrid's newest star, marking the culmination of a highly anticipated transfer saga. The French forward, heralded as one of the world's best strikers, signed a lucrative five-year contract with the club, solidifying his commitment to the Spanish giants under the presidency of Florentino Perez.

Arriving from Paris Saint-Germain after a decorated stint where he became the club's all-time top scorer, Mbappe expressed his delight at joining Real Madrid, a club he has long admired. "It's an immense pleasure and a dream come true. This is the club I've always dreamed of being at," Mbappe stated, reflecting his deep-rooted affinity for Los Blancos and admiration for former star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe, who captained France during Euro 2024, joins Real Madrid amidst great fanfare, with the Santiago Bernabeu registering a record-breaking attendance of 85,000 eager supporters for his presentation. Tickets for the event were in high demand, swiftly claimed despite being offered free, underscoring the immense hype surrounding his arrival.

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe's unveiling at Santiago Bernabeu

Despite suffering a broken nose during France's Euro 2024 campaign, Mbappe's arrival has sparked excitement among Real Madrid fans, who are eager to see him lead the club's attack alongside talents like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior under the stewardship of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Sporting the iconic number 9 jersey, which has already become a hot commodity in Real Madrid's stores adorned with his image, Mbappe looks forward to making his mark in both La Liga and the Champions League. The club, buoyed by recent successes including their 15th Champions League title, aims to offset Mbappe's substantial salary and signing bonus through increased sponsorship, ticket sales, and merchandise revenue.

As Mbappe prepares to embark on this new chapter in his career, he remains focused on achieving personal milestones, including winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or and adding to his collection of Champions League titles. With his talent and ambition aligning with Real Madrid's storied history, expectations are high for Mbappe to elevate the club to further glory in the seasons to come.

