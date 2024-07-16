Kylian Mbappe kisses Real Madrid badge at unveiling, fans reminisce Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic moment (WATCH)

In a ceremony that rekindled memories of one of the most iconic moments in football history, Kylian Mbappe was officially unveiled as Real Madrid’s newest star at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid has been one of the most anticipated transfers in recent memory. After signing a lucrative five-year contract with Los Blancos, the French superstar was welcomed onto the Bernabeu pitch by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and club legend Zinedine Zidane. Mbappe, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain where he became the club’s all-time top scorer, expressed his joy at fulfilling a lifelong dream.

During his address to the crowd, Mbappe kissed the badge and a video of the moment has since gone viral, igniting a wave of nostalgia among fans who fondly remember Ronaldo’s unveiling.

Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling at Real Madrid on July 6, 2009, remains one of the most memorable events in football history. Ronaldo, who transferred from Manchester United for a then-world record fee, was greeted by a rapturous crowd of 80,000 fans at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s tenure at Real Madrid was nothing short of extraordinary. During his nine years with the club, he scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances, becoming Real Madrid’s all-time leading scorer. Ronaldo’s contributions helped the club secure numerous titles, including four Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, and three Club World Cups. His individual accolades during his time at Real Madrid included four Ballon d'Or awards, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Now, as Mbappe takes the stage, Real Madrid fans are filled with hope and excitement for the future. Despite suffering a broken nose during France’s Euro 2024 campaign, Mbappe’s arrival has sparked immense anticipation among supporters. They eagerly look forward to seeing him lead the club’s attack alongside talents like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"My dream came true today. I’m happy, I’m really happy. It feels incredible to be here. I’ve slept many years dreaming of Real Madrid and now… it’s reality," Mbappe stated.

The Frenchman shared a heartfelt moment, saying, "I see my mom in tears… it’s an incredible day for me. Let me say thanks to Florentino Perez."

He then energized the crowd by shouting, "This is the biggest club in the world. I want to win, I want to be part of the history of this club. Uno, Dos, Tres, Hala Madrid!"

Sporting the iconic number 9 jersey, Mbappe aims to make a significant impact in both La Liga and the Champions League. The club, buoyed by recent successes including their 15th Champions League title, hopes to capitalize on Mbappe’s presence to boost sponsorship, ticket sales, and merchandise revenue.

